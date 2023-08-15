Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, though a reliable journalist has revealed that the total package fee has increased from what was previously reported.

Who is Nicolo Zaniolo?

Zaniolo is 24 years of age and has plied his trade at the Rams Park Stadium since February having moved there from AS Roma, and despite still having another four years to run on his contract, he’s been heavily linked with a summer switch to the Premier League.

Speaking during a recent public interview, Unai Emery was asked whether he was looking to bolster his attacking ranks during this window, particularly with the addition of the Italy international who Monchi signed at the Stadio Olimpico, to which he replied:

“Zaniolo is not a striker. He is versatile. He can play as a striker, a number seven or a number 10 and he is one of those on our list, with the qualities he has, to help us. He is one on the list and there are others."

Soon after, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Midlands outfit had tabled an opening package offer worth €27m (£23m) for the central talisman but were growing in “frustration” having still not received an answer from Okan Buruk’s side, though there has now been a huge breakthrough in the deal.

Are Aston Villa signing Nicolo Zaniolo?

Taking to X, Romano revealed that Aston Villa and therefore owners NSWE have finally agreed a deal to sign Zaniolo, initially on loan, but they will have the opportunity to make that permanent. He wrote:

“Nicolo Zaniolo to Aston Villa, here we go! Verbal agreement in place on €27m [£23m] total package add-ons included with Gala — loan deal with buy option clause. Understand medical will take place on Wednesday, if all goes to plan. Personal terms agreed, Zaniolo wanted Villa.”

In a later update, the reporter has since confirmed that the total package fee has risen to €30m (£25m) plus add-ons.

How many goals has Nicolo Zaniolo scored?

Since joining Galatasaray, Zaniolo has clocked up six-goal contributions (five goals and one assist) in 12 appearances which shows how prolific he can be in the final third despite having not even made that many outings, so should he put pen to paper, it would be a massive coup for Emery and Aston Villa.

The Massa native, who has a “deadly” left foot according to journalist Zach Lowy and has been described as a “monster” by one reporter, also ranks in the 97th percentile for shots and the 86th percentile for number of touches in the opposition’s penalty area, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to weave his way through the defence and pull the trigger in the hope of finding the back of the net.

Zaniolo, who has the versatility to operate in six various positions over the grass, additionally already knows what it takes to be successful at the level that the boss is trying to reach having won the Europa Conference League with AS Roma, so he could instil a much-needed winning mentality into the rest of the squad ready for the exciting competition ahead.