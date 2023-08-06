Aston Villa are reportedly still interested in Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo, as Unai Emery continues to target the player.

The Villans were said to have interest in the Italian in June, when news in Italy linked the two parties with the winger said to also be attracting interest from Tottenham.

There has since been an update on the 24-year-old, as the Midlands side look to equip more star talent this summer.

What’s the latest on Nicolo Zaniolo to Aston Villa?

As reported in Italy (as relayed by Sport Witness), Zaniolo is ‘most prominently’ being followed by both Bayer Leverkusen and Villa.

It’s noted that Galatasaray are hoping to clarify the status of the versatile forward’s future quickly, with it claimed that he ‘continues to receive offers and interest’.

Valued by FootballTransfers around the €18m (£15.5m) mark, Monchi could deliver another masterclass in capturing the signature of the highly-rated Italian this summer.

How good is Nicolo Zaniolo?

Despite having a career tainted by injury, the attacker has continued to prove himself as being a star talent on his day both in Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig.

Having once been hailed as “superb” and described as a “lethal playmaker” by writer Zach Lowy, the 24-year-old has continued to show his worth despite being forced down several paths of bad luck in such early days of his career.

In 2020, the Italian suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries, recovering from one he sustained in January to suffer the same injury in September that dealt him a double blow of extended periods on the sidelines.

The versatile attacking midfielder struggled to become reintegrated into the side at Roma, however, found his feet again at Galatasaray, signing for the Turkish champions back in February.

Following his arrival, the Massa-born gem has made a fast impact for the Lions, scoring five goals in just 10 appearances, with only two coming from starts in the league, via Sofascore.

Deployed primarily as an attacking midfielder, the Italy international has been used in the past on the right flank with the ability to cut in on his favoured left foot to cause havoc.

In capturing Zaniolo, it wouldn’t be the first time that Villa Park has seen an electrifying wide player with the versatility to play across the field.

Labelled as “magnificent” by pundit Michael Brown, former Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi could have his dynamism on the right side replicated by the 24-year-old.

The two are similar in their approach to play, as supported by the numbers recorded by Zaniolo in his previous consistent season in Serie A and by the former Villa man in his final Premier League campaign in England.

As per FBref, in the 2021/22 Serie A term, the former Roma whiz averaged 2.56 successful take-ons and 3.97 progressive carries per 90, similar numbers to the Dutchman who recorded an average of 2.79 progressive carries and 1.45 successful take-ons per 90 in claret and blue.

While El Ghazi has moved on to pastures new with PSV, his energy and potency in the final third will be remembered at Villa Park, with the reported target having the ability to bring such attributes.

With significant interest listed in the player, Monchi and Emery must act fast if they are serious about obtaining the Italian maestro.