Aston Villa have been linked to a Super Lig star, as the Villans aim to bolster their squad this summer with the assistance of newly recruited president of football operations Monchi.

The Spaniard has a strong reputation in Europe for his presence in the transfer window, enjoying a fruitful stay in Sevilla where he worked alongside Unai Emery.

Villa’s Spanish duo could combine to land the club a marquee signing in a former Serie A ace that may depart Turkey this summer.

What’s the latest on Nicolo Zaniolo to Aston Villa?

As reported by Turkish outlet Takvim - relayed by Sport Witness - Aston Villa are interested in Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

The report suggests that Villa are one of the clubs ‘sat at the table’ for the 23-year-old, along with West Ham United who also hold interest in the Italian.

With European clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid also mentioned, it’s noted that the Turkish champions would ‘not consider’ offers below the €35m (£30m) mark.

Having signed in February, the former Roma player has a contract with Galatasaray until 2027.

What could Nicolo Zaniolo offer to Aston Villa?

At just 23-years-old, the Italian has suffered more injury woes than most players would hope to avoid in their entire career.

In 2020, Zaniolo suffered two anterior cruciate ligament ruptures, leaving him sidelined for over a year in a huge blow to his progression as a young star in Serie A.

Despite suffering agonising setbacks so early in his journey as a professional footballer, the Massa-born gem has shown his worth when given the chance to display his talents as a versatile attacker.

Deployed primarily as an attacking midfielder, the Villa target has skills that can see him used as a winger as well as being a player capable of leading the line.

This season the talent showed his potency in front of goal in Istanbul, scoring five goals in just two starts and a total of ten appearances, with a scoring frequency of 70 minutes in the Super Lig, via Sofascore.

Hailed as possessing “remarkable quality” by former Roma defender Christian Panucci, the 23-year-old could add quality in abundance to Villa Park.

Since arriving in the Midlands from Norwich, Emiliano Buendia has only shown glimpses of the quality he showcased in the Championship, and could be a player that faces competition from Zaniolo for a starting spot in Emery’s side.

With just 18 goals and assists in 78 total appearances for Villa, the Argentine could be axed should his performances not improve, with the Italian target posing a greater threat in the final third.

As per FBref, the Galatasaray ace averages 3.60 total shots per 90 and 0.50 npxG + xAG (expected non-penalty goals and assists) to the Villa ace’s 1.83 total shots and 0.45 npxG + xAG per 90, signifying that he could be worthy competition to challenge the former Norwich star in the starting 11.

Emery could add much-needed depth to take his squad to new heights by signing Zaniolo, who when fit, could prove to be one of the most dangerous players in his side.