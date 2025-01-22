With Diego Carlos completing his move Fenerbahce this month, Aston Villa are now reportedly battling to sign a fresh replacement as an alternative option to the heavily linked Loic Bade.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been among the Premier League's busiest sides this month, signing both Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia whilst also reportedly chasing the signature of Sevilla star Bade. Currently four points adrift of the Champions League places, it's clear that the Midlands club are desperately looking to bridge that gap through reinforcements this month.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Aston Villa are chasing further defensive additions this month amid Carlos' mid-season move to join Turkish club Fenerbahce. Out-of-favour and shown the door, the Brazilian departs after a spell full of injury frustrations in the Midlands.

In his place could yet be Bade. The Frenchman is reportedly at the top of the Villans' wishlist and talks are ongoing over securing his signature. Should they fail in pursuit of their top target, however, then another suitable option may have just emerged.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are now battling to sign Fikayo Tomori ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United in what would see the defender complete his first move back to English football since leaving Chelsea for AC Milan in 2022.

After initially enjoying an impressive rise at Milan, Tomori has found himself falling down the pecking order in the current campaign and among the players who could be heading for the San Siro exit door.

Now 27 years old and a far more experienced player than the one that left Chelsea almost three years ago, Tomori could now get the chance to come back and haunt his former club courtesy of Aston Villa.

"Skilful" Tomori would be instant upgrade

If it's not Bade this month, then Tomori is far from a disappointing second choice for those at Villa Park. Just like the Sevilla star, the Milan man would provide Unai Emery with an instant upgrade on Carlos and a player at the peak of his powers.

Whilst the former Chelsea man is currently struggling at the San Siro, it wasn't so long ago that he was at the centre of praise from the legendary Franco Baresi, who previously told the Daily Mail: “He is young and has played well so far when he's had the chance. He is skilful and has great physical attributes. He is still adapting to the Italian league and I think he can only grow as a defender and help us out."

Now potentially seeking Premier League redemption after leaving Chelsea with a whimper in 2022, Tomori could emerge to take Aston Villa above the Blues in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

What was once a player shown the door at Stamford Bridge could quickly become the latest Chelsea regret if Villa make their move.