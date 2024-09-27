Looking to make another statement signing, Aston Villa are now reportedly battling Tottenham Hotspur to sign a Serie A winner who would complete Unai Emery's attack once and for all.

Aston Villa transfer news

As proved in the summer, it's not just on the pitch that the Premier League's top six need to watch out for Aston Villa, with their work in the transfer market among the best in Europe in the previous window. The Villans welcomed Amadou Onana to instantly replace the departed Douglas Luiz, whilst also signing the likes of Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley.

Meanwhile, the Midlands club also crucially kept hold of Jhon Duran amid interest from West Ham United. And if there were any doubts over whether the forward can challenge Ollie Watkins for a starting place in Emery's frontline, then five goals in seven games in all competitions has quickly put those concerns to rest.

With Watkins and Duran to choose from, it should be safe to assume that the Villans are now settled on their attacking options, but reports suggest that they could still add one more star man to complete their attack.

According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa are now battling Tottenham Hotspur to sign Marcus Thuram from Inter Milan, whose current stance is that the £124,000-a-week star is not for sale.

Whether the lure of Premier League football convinces the forward to complete such a move remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that he would make quite the impact at Villa Park.

Arriving at Inter Milan last summer, Thuram instantly earned a place in the history books alongside the rest of his teammates by winning the Serie A in dominant fashion. Now, two years later, he could be on his way to England's top flight in a 2025 move.

"Special" Thuram would complete Aston Villa attack

As things stand, the Premier League is still watching on and waiting to see if Aston Villa's top four finish last time out was a mere one-off, but if the Villans' business is anything to go by, they should be in and around the Champions League places for years to come. And adding Thuram may even take Emery's side up another level entirely.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Marcus Thuram Ollie Watkins Jhon Duran Minutes 2,687 3,217 475 Goals 13 19 5 Expected Goals 14.3 16.8 2 Assists 7 13 0

Of course, handing all three players the game time that they need would be an almost impossible task, but if Emery found a way to keep them all happy, then he'd have one of the most dangerous attacking trios in the Premier League.

Alas, it will be difficult to convince Inter to part ways with their star striker who has earned such high praise in Italy, including from teammate Benjamin Pavard. The French full-back dubbed Thuram "special" when speaking about how quickly his countryman settled into life in the Serie A last season.