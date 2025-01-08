Despite earlier reports suggesting that they're keen to sign Donyell Malen, Aston Villa are now reportedly considering a move to sign another Bundesliga talent ahead of rival interest from Bayern Munich.

Aston Villa transfer news

Those in the Midlands have been threatening to steal the headlines since the turn of the year but are yet to officially welcome a fresh face into Unai Emery's side. Names such as Douglas Luiz have even been mentioned in what would be a shock return for the Brazilian just six months after he decided to ditch Villa Park in favour of Juventus.

The name who has stolen the spotlight the most so far has been Malen, however. The Borussia Dortmund man has struggled for starts in Germany and could now be heading for the exit door courtesy of Aston Villa this month.

As negotiations seemingly roll on, however, the Villans could yet turn their attention towards an alternative option that has outperformed Malen so far this season in Germany.

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are now considering a move to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund ahead of Bayern Munich, who are also interested in the young winger.

A former Manchester City academy star, Gittens could continue the trend of former Citizens coming back to haunt their former club by swapping Dortmund for Aston Villa this month.

That said, before any deal can take place, Aston Villa must reportedly raise the funds to complete such a deal and stay within their means when it comes to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. After all, the last thing that Emery needs is for his side to be his with a point deduction this season.

"Amazing" Gittens a better option than Malen

Whilst Malen has struggled for starts and struggled for form at Dortmund this season, Gittens has enjoyed contrasting fortunes. The 20-year-old has burst into life in the Bundesliga and has been stealing the show at times in what is finally his breakthrough campaign in Germany. Simply put, if Villa are to splash out on an attacking threat from the Bundesliga then Gittens is their man rather than a struggling Malen.

Bundesliga stats 24/25 (via FBref) Jamie Gittens Donyell Malen Minutes 960 601 Goals 5 3 Assists 3 0 Take-ons Completed per 90 4.02 1.64

A player who can create and finish in front of goal himself, there's still plenty more to come from Gittens given that he's just 20 years old and just beginning to steal the headlines.

Praised for his "amazing" form by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig back in December, Gittens could have quite the decision to make if Aston Villa come calling with the chance to finally make his mark on English football. Malen, meanwhile, could be left to sit on the Borussia Dortmund bench if the Villans are left to make a choice between the two stars.