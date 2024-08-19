Aston Villa are still expected to be active in the closing stages of the transfer window, and are eyeing up a late move for a Premier League player according to reports.

Focus on exits after winning start

Unai Emery's side got their 2024/25 Premier League campaign off to a winning start courtesy of Jhon Duran, whose 79th minute winner ensured that they picked up all three points against a stubborn West Ham United at the London Stadium. Now in the Champions League for the first time, it has been a busy summer for the Villans with eight new faces arriving at the club.

Amadou Onana, who scored four minutes into his Villa debut, was the headline arrival in a £50m move while Ian Maatsen also set them back in excess of £30m this summer. Elsewhere, they have utilised buy back options for both Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene, while Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea arrived as part of the agreement to send Douglas Luiz to Juventus, albeit in seperate deals.

Aston Villa's new signings (summer 2024) Player Fee Amadou Onana £50m Ian Maatsen £37m Cameron Archer £14m Jaden Philogene £13.5m Lewis Dobbin £8m Samuel Iling-Junior £11.8m + add-ons Enzo Barrenechea £6.7m + add-ons Ross Barkley £5m

Now, they have turned their attentions to exits, and Archer has already departed once more to join newly-promoted Southampton. Meanwhile, Unai Emery revealed that left-back Alex Moreno is set to depart in the near future.

Another player that the club are open to offers for is Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, who still has two years left to run on his £100,000 a week deal in the Midlands but has been deemed surplus to requirements and has attracted attention from Fulham.

Should he depart, Villa will sign a replacement, and now they are in talks with a player who could well prove to be an upgrade.

Aston Villa in discussions over £45m England defender

That comes as HITC reveal that Aston Villa are among the clubs holding discussions over a potential move to sign Liverpool outcast Joe Gomez this summer.

The defender, who was part of the EURO 2024 squad with England but didn't play a minute, was left out of Arne Slot's squad for the 2-0 opening day win over Ipswich Town despite not being injured.

Though the Reds are not actively looking to sell him, the decision has left Gomez "considering his future" at Anfield, weeks after the club accepted a £45m offer from Newcastle to sign him as part of a deal to take Anthony Gordon to Anfield, only for the move to collapse.

And HITC claim that Villa are a potential landing spot for Gomez, with the Midlands side having "already spoken with Gomez" through his agents as a potential replacement should Carlos depart, though they are also thought to be keen on Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida and would only sign one.

At 27-years-old, Gomez is in the prime of his career and is keen to play first team football, having appeared 51 times in Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge. Though he could be a costly addition, he would offer Unai Emery plenty of versatile cover across the backline in what promises to be a long season for the Villans.