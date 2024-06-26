After selling youngster Tim Iroegbunam to Everton, Aston Villa have turned their attention towards welcoming a fresh prospect of their own for Unai Emery and his side this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have already got their summer business underway by welcoming young winger Lewis Dobbin from Everton for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old became the latest young player to move between Premier League clubs in a recent trend that looks set to be followed up by Omari Kellyman's summer switch to Chelsea.

The youngster is set to be joined by further arrivals too, with both Samual Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea set to make their way to Villa Park in a swap deal with Douglas Luiz, who is set to complete a move to Juventus. And young players seem to be the name of the game for Villa's transfer window, with one more potentially arriving in a repeat of their Dobbin deal.

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa are eyeing a move to sign Douglas Lukjanciks from Everton this summer. They are reportedly joined in their interest by Manchester City, however, as the two Champions League clubs prepare to battle it out for the 16-year-old goalkeeper's signature in the coming months.

One of the most promising young England goalkeepers, Lukjanciks looks set to have quite the decision to make this summer. With Everton in need of sales to comply with profit and sustainability rules, every little will help and the teenager's exit may well contribute towards that.

Still just 16 years old though, the Everton goalkeeper would need to wait for his opportunity wherever his future lies. It would certainly represent solid planning from the Villans if they landed such a highly-rated gem.

Lukjanciks is one for the future

With Manchester City reportedly interested, Villa face quite the battle to land Lukjanciks' signature. Those in the Midlands will hope to sway the shot-stopper by using Emery's growing project and the path that the likes of Jacob Ramsey have followed from the academy and into the first-team.

What's more, given that Emiliano Martinez is already 31 years old, it won't be too long before the Villans are in need of a ready-made replacement, which is where Lukjanciks could come in.

Martinez has become an important part of Emery's side and replacing the World Cup winner will be no easy task when the time eventually arrives, but having an academy talent lined up would certainly be an ideal option to turn towards for years to come. Lukjanciks' arrival would also follow the theme of the transfer window and repeat their recent deal to sign Dobbin.

Elsewhere, those in the Midlands have also been linked with the likes of Adrien Rabiot as they look to comply with PSR rules whilst handing Emery a side capable of securing back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League. Whether Lukjanciks is among those fresh faces remains to be seen, however.