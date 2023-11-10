Aston Villa are in a good place following a promising start to the campaign under Unai Emery and have now set their sights on a talented gem in the transfer market, according to reports.

Aston Villa recover from City Ground defeat...

Aston Villa put the disappointment of their 2-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest last week behind them by disposing of a competent AZ Alkmaar outfit in the Europa Conference League by a score of 2-1, courtesy of goals from Diego Carlos and Ollie Watkins.

Now firmly in the driving seat to secure progression to the knockout rounds of the competition and needing just one point in their final two fixtures to rubber stamp qualification, Aston Villa boss Emery praised his side's character to come back from a goal down in the tie, stating via BBC Sport: "The reaction after we conceded was fantastic. We have to be strong and take experiences like tonight to know how to win in Europe against really good teams."

Nevertheless, one minor annoyance from proceedings was revealed in Emery's post-match press conference, where the Spaniard indicated that goalscorer Carlos had picked up a minor injury concern during proceedings leading to his withdrawal.

Cited by Birmingham World, Emery explained: "He was telling us about a small problem and we took him off. I don't have any more information about it. Maybe it's a small injury, I think it's not a lot but we have to check him."

Next up for the Villans is a home clash against Marco Silva's Fulham on Sunday in the West Midlands, where Emery could lead his side into the top four of the Premier League if results elsewhere go their way.

Aston Villa's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Fulham (H) Villa Park Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (A) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Europa Conference League Legia Warsaw (H) Villa Park Premier League Bournemouth (A) Vitality Stadium Premier League Manchester City (H) Villa Park

Aston Villa eye Darren Robinson

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are now eyeing a move for Derby County talent Darren Robinson, who is also attracting interest from Sky Bet Championship outfit Southampton.

The report states that both clubs are weighing up a move in January, with the Northern Ireland Under-21 international's contract at Pride Park being set to expire in the summer of 2024. Former Rams boss Wayne Rooney is said to be a huge fan of the midfielder and believes that he is destined to achieve big things over the course of his career.

Portadown-born Robinson has made four senior appearances for Derby County, though has yet to notch his first senior goal or assist for the club (Robinson statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, he is highly regarded in his homeland and was praised by former Dungannon Swifts academy head Dixie Robinson, who stated after the young gem completed his move to Derby County via official club channels: "Darren has been excellent ever since he has came in. He got the chance to go over to Fleetwood in the winter and he asked could he train with the first team due to COVID restrictions and to be fair to him he has trained so well he has stayed with the first team since. Robbo has also been over at Stoke and most recently Derby where he has decided to sign for on a three-year deal".

Now making his mark across the water, Robinson could be set for a dream move to Aston Villa as they continue to stockpile a number of prodigious talents within their youth ranks.