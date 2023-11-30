Aston Villa have reportedly earmarked a potential replacement for one of their star men should he depart in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Aston Villa stars attracting suitors...

As most fans of the Premier League will know by now, Aston Villa have been a mightily impressive force this campaign and sit in the top four with 28 points taken from their opening 13 matches. At the same time, they are only two points off leaders Arsenal, which is a testament to the job Unai Emery has carried out in his time at Villa Park.

There are a multitude of reasons for the rise of the Villans under the Spaniard's tutelage. However, Emery's management style and recruitment expertise, coupled with a hierarchy that shares lofty ambitions in the West Midlands, has gone a long way to offering a genuine threat to the traditional elite in English football. Undoubtedly, this is something that fans will hope they can continue to sustain for the long term.

The flip side of notable success can be a cruel reality as other clubs start to take notice, which can present challenges in keeping hold of key players. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins attracted interest from Arsenal earlier this year before deciding to pen a new deal at Villa Park. Another who has come under the microscope recently is in-form midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has drawn admiration from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, according to 90min.

In 20 appearances this term, Luiz has managed to notch six goals and three assists in all competitions for his current employers, which has made him a target for some of the cream of the crop in English football as the January window approaches (Luiz statistics - Transfermarkt).

Now, a fresh report has revealed one man who could replace Luiz at Villa Park if he were to complete a dramatic move elsewhere come the New Year.

Aston Villa cast eyes toward Salis Abdul Samed

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are keen on Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, who could become the replacement for Luiz if the Brazil international is sold in January.

Salis Abdul Samed in 2023/24 - key statistics in Ligue 1 (WhoScored) Pass completion rate 89.8% Average successful tackles per match 1 Average passes per game 43

Scouts have been sent to watch the 23-year-old in action this term and the midfielder has also been monitored by other sides in England, Spain and Italy. Nevertheless, any deal to bring the Ghana international to the West Midlands in January could cost the Villans in the region of £30 million.

In 2023/24, Samed, who has previously been labelled "underrated" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been a mainstay in the Lens engine room, featuring 18 times across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit (Samed statistics - Transfermarkt).

Aston Villa would loathe to lose Luiz in January; nevertheless, fans will be pleased to see that they are being proactive in their search for potential additions as Emery looks to ensure he maintains adequate positional depth in midfield.