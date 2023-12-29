Aston Villa are believed to be eyeing a move for an exciting attacking player, with club owners NSWE potentially getting him for as little as £13m.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have done some superb transfer business in recent times, playing a major part in Unai Emery excelling so much as manager, guiding them to third place in the Premier League table currently. The likes of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo and Moussa Diaby all arrived during the summer transfer window, with the quartet having a positive impact to date, adding quality and depth to Villa's squad, leading to wins against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

That's not to say that further signings wouldn't be met with resounding positivity, however, ensuring that Emery's side continue to go from strength to strength, rather than rest on their laurels and risk not kicking on.

Villa have been linked with various players in recent weeks, with Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina seen as a potential target. Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is another who has been seen as a possible target in the last few months, among others, should Emery feel that further reinforcements are required in the middle of the park, with two new forwards also wanted at the club in 2024.

Aston Villa eyeing Cyril Ngonge move

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Aston Villa are eyeing up a move for Cyril Ngonge from Hellas Verona, with the player's valuation around about €15m (£13m).

The Villans are thought to have sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old attacker in action, and he has done well for his current side this season, scoring five goals in 14 Serie A starts, also chipping in with two assists.

It doesn't appear to specify whether a January or summer move to Villa could come to fruition, but the fact that his valuation is low could act as a bonus, making it less of a risk at the same time. Ngonge could be a shrewd signing by the Villans, adding the options in attacking areas that Emery arguably lacks currently, in terms of having strong backup choices, and he could provide competition for Diaby, with the Hellas Verona most commonly used in a right-sided attacking role this season.

Villa have built a genuinely formidable strongest starting lineup, but if they are to go up another level and eventually even become a Premier League title challenger, they arguably need to have top-quality squad players who can fit in seamlessly and help Emery maintain a freshness within his group of players.

Ngonge is a six-time capped Belgium Under-19 international, scoring once for his country in that time, and while he is yet to make an appearance at senior international level, a move to Villa, where he could be surrounded by superior players than at Hellas Verona, could raise his profile, and by the looks of things, it is one to watch in the New Year.