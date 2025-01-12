Aston Villa are now closing in on a deal to sign another new face for Unai Emery this January, it has been revealed, as the Midlands side look to push their way up the Premier League in the second half of the campaign.

Aston Villa transfer latest

Currently sat eighth in the top flight after two wins in their last five games, Aston Villa have shown their intentions to do significant business in January already.

The Villans outfit are on the verge of parting ways with Jaden Philogene, with the winger set to join Ipswich Town in a deal worth in excess of £20m in the coming days having struggled in the months since his summer move to Villa Park.

To replace him, Emery's side have identified Donyell Malen as the perfect man, with the pacey Borussia Dortmund man free to leave Germany this winter and the two clubs in talks over a potential deal. Sky Sports revealed that there is a difference in asking price, with Villa offering just £21m while Dortmund continue to hold out for £25m.

At the other end of the pitch, reports in Turkey claim that Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Yasin Ozcan, amid claims that he will arrive in the Midlands next week. It has also been suggested that the club are ready to pay Oscar Mingueza's release clause in the coming days, which stands at £17m.

There will be exits too, with Robin Olsen and Jhon Duran among those mooted with exits this month, but the club is clearly continuing to try and strengthen as they look to challenge on multiple fronts for the remainder of the campaign and beyond.

Aston Villa closing in on future star

Now, it appears that Aston Villa are closing in on another new signing on top of Ozcan, with a report from Sky Sports man Sacha Tavolieri revealing that the Villans are finalising a deal with Caen to sign teenage gem Tidiam Gomis.

A versatile forward who can play across the frontline, the Frenchman has impressed in his limited senior opportunities to date, and is out of contract with SM Caen at the end of the campaign.

As a result, he has been made available and Aston Villa have pounced on the 18-year-old. As per the report, he will pen a five-year deal at Villa Park, but will spend the remainder of the season back on loan with Caen, meaning that the Villa Park faithful will have to wait until at least next season to get a glimpse of their new talent in claret and blue.

Tidiam Gomis by position across senior and youth career Right Wing 7 Left Wing 14 Centre Forward 10

Though not official yet, the report claims that the two sides are "currently settling the last details" as they look to beat off interest from around Europe to secure the talented forward.

He is not likely to impact other January business, given his return to France on loan, but could prove another astute youth signing for the midlands outfit as they continue to look for bargains in the transfer window.