Having already welcomed several fresh faces in a standout transfer window, Aston Villa are now reportedly in active contact to sign Unai Emery's "dream target" this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have wasted no time before flexing their Champions League muscles for the first time, welcoming the likes of Samuel Iling-Junior, Jaden Philogene and, most recently, Amadou Onana this summer. The latter arrives to replace the departed Douglas Luiz, who swapped Villa Park for Juventus, in what could prove to be wise business from all involved in the Midlands.

Onana expressed his delight after completing a summer switch from Everton, telling Villa's official website: “It’s a great stadium with a great atmosphere and the fans are amazing. I’ve played several times against the lads and I know how good they are. I’m ready to bring something to the team as well.

“I want to bring this football club to the top. They had a tremendous season last season. We’ve got to continue that vibe and try to compete at the top.”

If Onana wasn't impressive enough, then Villa's next potential name through the door may steal the headlines for all the right reasons. According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are in active contact to sign Joao Felix, who is a "dream target" for Emery this summer.

Although an "expensive package" for a player who once cost Atletico Madrid as much as a reported £113m, Villa have far from been afraid to splash the cash this summer and could yet do so once more.

"Versatile" Felix can ease responsibility on Watkins

Whilst Felix, thought to be now valued at up to £60m, is not an out-and-out goalscorer, his ability to drop deep in a more controlled role would take the creative responsibility away from Ollie Watkins to unleash the England international into an even greater goalscorer.

The current Villa star managed 19 goals and 13 assists in a stunning Premier League campaign last time out, but easing that burden of work off the ball with Champions League football to balance with domestic responsibilities could quickly prove to be the key.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Joao Felix Ollie Watkins Goals 7 19 Assists 3 13 Key Passes P90 1.11 1.26 Ball Recoveries P90 3.98 1.79

Felix's ball recoveries instantly stand out as a trait that would benefit Emery's high-pressing side, making the praise of former Barcelona manager Xavi little surprise.

Xavi said via 90Min last season: "I see him both as a striker and on the left wing, and also the right. I liked Joao Felix. He has helped. I'd highlight his attitude, which is very important for the team. He is comfortable going from the wing to the inside. He can play as a 9, on the right, but he is less comfortable there. He is versatile, he will give us alternatives and will help us a lot."