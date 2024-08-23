Aston Villa have made contact with a club over the signing of a "world-class" player in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Gary Jacob.

Aston Villa transfer news

Unai Emery's side got their Premier League season off to a perfect start last weekend, picking up an impressive 2-1 win away to a West Ham side who have been tipped by many to do well this season. It has been an encouraging summer in the transfer market, with the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley coming in, among others, but there is still time for further new faces to arrive.

Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked with a late summer switch to Villa Park, following an impressive 2023/24 season for Feyenoord that saw him score eight goals and register five assists in the Eredivisie from his right wing-back role. He could be considered an alternative to Joe Gomez, with the Liverpool defender also emerging as a rumoured target.

In fact, Villa are believed to have spoken to the agents of Gomez, who may be weighing up his options if Arne Slot can't promise him regular starts. With Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah all ahead of him in the centre-back pecking order, and the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson first-choice at right-back and left-back respectively, it is hard to see him being a key man.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves is also thought to be an option for the Midlands giants, in what could be a potential club-record deal involving the 26-year-old. He has already scored three times and registered two assists in the opening couple of Primeira Liga games this season, highlighting his level of productivity in the final third.

According to The Times' Jacob, Aston Villa have now made contact and held talks with Chelsea over the signing of Raheem Sterling, with the 29-year-old surplus to requirements under Enzo Maresca.

The Englishman has been training alone, with it clear that his future lies away from Stamford Bridge, and the Villans are looking at possibly snapping him up in what would be an eye-catching piece of business.

There is an argument to say that Sterling's very best days are behind him, considering he turns 30 later this year and has lost his place in the England squad, but he could still be a strong option for Villa for a number of years.

The pedigree that the winger possesses is undeniable, having represented Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea down the years, not to mention registering 185 goal contributions (123 goals and 62 assists) in 379 Premier League appearances, while scoring 20 goals in 82 caps for England.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has described Sterling as a "world-class player" in the past, and his ability to get into good areas and deliver end product could be a potent weapon for Emery.

Raheem Sterling's club career stats Appearances Goals Assists Man City 339 131 73 Liverpool 129 23 18 Chelsea 81 19 12

Granted, his £325,000-a-week wage at Chelsea is vast, so he may have to take a pay cut - Boucacar Kamara, Emiliano Martinez and Youri Tielemans are the highest-earning current Villa players on £150,000 per week - but getting out of his Stamford Bridge nightmare to play regular football could be more important to him at this stage of his career.