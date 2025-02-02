Aston Villa are now "insisting" on the signing of an "exceptional" defender, with negotiations ongoing, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Villa closing in on multiple signings

Villa manager Unai Emery will probably be a little disappointed by his side's performance in the Premier League this season, having failed to kick on since qualifying for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish last season.

The increased number of fixtures that come with playing in Europe may be partially to blame for the domestic underperformance, however, meaning it may be wise for Emery to bring in additional depth before the end of the winter transfer window.

The Villans are particularly keen to strengthen in attacking areas, given that Jhon Duran has now completed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and they are now closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on loan.

Aston Villa's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Ipswich Town (h) February 15th Chelsea (h) February 22nd Crystal Palace (a) February 25th Brentford (a) March 8th Liverpool (h) March 15th

In the same report, it is detailed that Paris Saint-Germain winger Marco Asensio could also be on his way to Villa Park before the deadline, with Romano since revealing the Spaniard is set to travel to England to complete the move today.

Not only is Emery keen to strengthen his attack, but the manager is also eager to bolster his options at the opposite end of the pitch, and Romano has now dropped an update on the pursuit of Chelsea's Axel Disasi.

Villa are said to be "insisting" on a deal for Disasi, with negotiations currently ongoing after the defender gave the move the green light a few days ago.

There may be late competition for the £80k-per-week centre-back's signature, however, as Tottenham Hotspur have also made contact over a deal, in light of their ongoing injury crisis, but Disasi would reportedly rather join Villa than Spurs.

Disasi could be a fantastic signing for Villa

The Frenchman has found it difficult to force his way into the Chelsea starting XI this season, making just six appearances in the Premier League, but there is no reason why he cannot go on to be a success at Villa Park, given his previous performances.

In the 2023-24 campaign, the 26-year-old was lauded as "exceptional" by members of the media, and he has since proven himself to be a versatile defender, racking up three-goal contributions in six Conference League games as a right-back.

Having picked up just one clean sheet in their last 13 matches in all competitions, it is evident Villa need to bring in additional options in defence, and Disasi's versatility could make him a solid signing.