Aston Villa now hold concrete interest in signing a "world-class" striker to replace Jhon Duran this summer, with a deal possible for a fee of around £50m, but there could be competition from Arsenal, according to a report.

Aston Villa pursuing striker to replace Duran

Duran moved to Al-Nassr for £65m in the latter stages of the January transfer window, and the 21-year-old has made a solid start to life in Saudi Arabia, scoring four goals in as many league games.

While the big-money move will ease some of Villa's PSR concerns, the striker's departure leaves Unai Emery a little light on options in attack, and potential replacements are now being assessed ahead of the summer transfer window.

Atalanta's Mateo Retegui is one of the options, with the Italian in prolific form in the Serie A this season, while the Villans are also believed to be stepping up their pursuit of FC Porto's Samu Omorodion Aghehowa, who is outscoring Ollie Watkins.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Aston Villa also hold concrete interest in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is now looking increasingly likely to leave the Italian club at the end of the season.

Talks over a new deal are not progressing, which means Vlahovic could seek a move elsewhere, and there is unlikely to be a lack of suitors, with Arsenal also keen, given that manager Mikel Arteta holds him in particularly high regard.