With Aston Villa still battling for a place in the Premier League's top four, the Midlands club could be in the best possible position to land some of their summer targets, which could include a return to Galatasaray.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have exceeded all expectations this season, reaching the semi-final of the Europa Conference League whilst remaining on course to qualify for the Champions League in an incredible and unexpected achievement by Unai Emery and his squad. The Spaniard's tactical nous has certainly helped, but some of the credit deserves to go to Villa's recruitment team.

Those at Villa Park have more than played their part in transforming the side in recent years, welcoming the likes of Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres to create a side ready for Europe's biggest stage. One transfer that has not worked out as planned, however, is the arrival of Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray.

The attacking midfielder, who has featured on the wing under Emery, has struggled for consistency and now looks destined to head back to Turkey without a permanent move to the Midlands taking place this summer. Instead, the Villans are reportedly eyeing an alternative Galatasaray man.

According to Sabah via Sport Witness, Aston Villa have planned talks over signing Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray at the end of the season and will need at least €20m (£17m) to secure their replacement for Zaniolo.

With the versatility to play as a right-winger, striker or left-winger, having also featured as a left-back and right-back in Turkey this season, Yilmaz could certainly add depth to several areas in Villa's squad. For just £17m, he may have the impact that Zaniolo has struggled to make under Emery at times this season. Just 23 years old, Yilmaz could have a big decision to make this summer.

"Tremendous" Yilmaz is better than Zaniolo

Where Zaniolo has struggled, Yilmaz can become a star if he decides to depart Galatasaray this summer. It could be quite a blow for the current Villa loanee if the Villans opted to replace him with a teammate of his back in Turkey, but the Italian hasn't shown enough throughout his time in England to earn a permanent switch.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Baris Alpee Yilmaz Nicolo Zaniolo Appearances 31 24 Goals 5 2 Assists 3 0

Yilmaz has earned plenty of praise during his time in Turkey, including from Menemenspor manager and former Galatasaray player Umit Karan, who said via Plus Sports earlier this month: "There is only one player at the Premier League level in Turkey, and that is Barış Alper Yılmaz! Take it, put it in Manchester City, it won't matter. Barış Alper will make the biggest transfer in Turkish football history. He has a tremendous physique.”

Now, it could be Aston Villa left benefitting from the winger's clear talent. What's more, if they qualify for the Champions League this season, then squad depth could be the key that a player of Yilmaz's calibre can add to Emery's side in the next campaign.