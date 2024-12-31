Aston Villa are now keen on signing a £25m striker this January, with Unai Emery planning up to three signings, according to a report.

Mixed first half of the season at Villa Park

Villa fans will have mixed emotions about their side's first half of the campaign, given that they are in a strong position to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, but are struggling to reach the heights of last season in the Premier League.

The Villans remain within touching distance of the top four, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, so there is still time to turn things around, but Emery may feel some new additions are needed in the January transfer window.

One potential option for Emery this winter is Paris Saint-Germain's Milan Skriniar, with a price tag of €35m (£29m) being set by the French club, making the 29-year-old a relatively affordable option if Emery wants to pursue a defender.

However, the manager appears to be more keen on strengthening his attacking options, with Villa in the race for a number of forwards, including Atalanta's Mateo Retegui and teammate Charles De Ketelaere, who operates in attacking midfield.

Now, another option has also entered the frame, with The Daily Mail reporting that Aston Villa have reignited their interest in Borussia Dortmund Donyell Malen ahead of the January transfer window.

The Villans are said to be keen on signing Malen, who can operate across the front line, with Emery keen to add depth to his squad as we enter the second half of the season.

Dortmund are said to value the Dutchman at around £25m, as he now enters the final 18 months of his contract with the Bundesliga club.

The report also states that Emery is planning up to three signings in the January transfer window, so there could be a number of new faces through the door over the next few weeks.

Malen is a versatile option for Emery

The 25-year-old is capable of playing on both wings and through the middle, making him a versatile option for Emery, should he complete a move to Villa Park this winter.

Ever since breaking into the PSV Eindhoven team, the Netherlands international has shown a keen eye for finding the back of the net, as displayed by his goal record in the league.

Season Appearances Goals 2019-20 14 11 2020-21 32 19 2021-22 27 5 2022-23 26 9 2023-24 27 13

Lauded as "unstoppable" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the former PSV Eindhoven man ranks in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 over the past year, highlighting his ability in front of goal.

Villa are not short on top strikers, with Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran performing well this season, but Malen's versatility and eye for goal could make him a great option for Emery, as he looks to get his side back on track in the second half of the campaign.