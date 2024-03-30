On course to qualify for the Champions League, Aston Villa are better placed than ever to beat the Premier League's top six to land some impressive players in the summer transfer window, which could see one star arrive.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have gone from relegation battlers to top-four competitors in the Premier League under Unai Emery thanks to their work on and off the pitch. Arrivals such as Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby have quickly paid dividends for those in the Midlands, and now they could strike once more in the transfer market.

So far, ahead of the summer window, Villa have been linked with the likes of Nico Williams, who is one of the best young players in La Liga at Athletic Club, and Paulo Dybala, who has rediscovered his best form at AS Roma and reportedly has a release clause of just £10m for clubs outside of Italy this summer. So, it's fair to say that Villa certainly aren't messing around.

The latest reports back that claim even further, with the Villans eyeing a move for one of the Championship's best players. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Aston Villa are very keen on signing Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United this summer. The winger has enjoyed an excellent campaign, spearheading the Whites' push for Championship promotion.

With both Chelsea and Liverpool previously linked with the Dutchman, Villa will face a battle to land Summerville, but their potential place in the Champions League should at least put them ahead of Chelsea in the race.

It remains to be seen just how much Leeds will demand for their star man this summer, although failure to earn promotion will likely see any price reduced substantially. Summerville has undoubtedly earned a Premier League place, and it will be interesting to see whether that comes courtesy of Aston Villa or Leeds' promotion.

"Outstanding" Summerville belongs in the Premier League

Summerville, still just 22 years old, has proved once and for all that he belongs in the top flight, having torn the Championship apart. Villa will just be hoping that it's a relatively short move to the Midlands from West Yorkshire that he chooses if he leaves Elland Road this summer. The fact that Tyrone Mings is under the same agency as the Dutchman will undoubtedly make things easier too.

Summerville's arrival could even hand Emery some tough calls regarding last summer's arrival, Diaby. The former Bayer Leverkusen man initially hit the ground running, but has struggled to keep up that scintillating form since. Summerville's stats show that he has the potential to compete with the current Villa man, albeit having spent the duration of this term in a lower division.

Stats Crysencio Summerville Moussa Diaby Goals 16 8 Assists 4 6 Key passes 101 36 Successful take-ons 83 22

Daniel Farke won't want to lose his current Leeds star anytime soon, however, having been full of praise for Summerville earlier this season. Farke told Leeds Live: "I think overall he's on a really good path, also during this season in terms of goals and assists. But, it's a long season, he has to keep going, but he's definitely on a good path and yeah, today he deserves all the praise because he was outstanding.”