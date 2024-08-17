Whilst many of Aston Villa's summer arrivals will make an instant impact on Unai Emery's side, the Villans are now reportedly keeping tabs on a future star with room to develop under the Spaniard.

Aston Villa transfer news

Those in the Midlands have been among the biggest winners in the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Amadou Onana, Jaden Philogene, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley to instantly put their Champions League status to good use. As the season gets underway, Villa should have higher ambitions than ever in the Premier League.

Emery's side shocked the rest of English football by qualifying for the Champions League last time out and will now be looking to send further shockwaves by making it back-to-back top four finishes. Establishing themselves as a European side would undoubtedly be crucial in pursuit of one particular gem too.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Jens Hjerto-Dahl and have sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old Tromso midfielder alongside interest from the likes of Liverpool, Everton and Borussia Dortmund.

In a busy chase for the 6 foot 4 teenager, Villa will hope that their project under Emery acts as a vital selling point. Hjerto-Dahl, meanwhile, could have the biggest decision of his career so far to make before the summer transfer window slams shut in a couple of weeks.

Hjerto-Dahl is one for the future

It speaks volumes that Hjerto-Dahl has attracted the interest of a number of European giants, making it even more important that Aston Villa land what would be an impressive coup. His stature, alone, makes the midfielder an interesting one to watch, especially if his future features a partnership with Onana at the heart of Emery's side.

It's worth noting that the teenager does have an eye for a goal, scoring four from midfield last season. Combined with Onana's physical prowess, Villa could unlock their answer in the middle of the park for years to come.

Aston Villa is certainly the place to be for young players these days, given their current rise. Whether Hjerto-Dahl decides to become part of that remains to be seen, however.

The Villans have shown in the last two years that they're more than capable of competing with some of Europe's best both on and off the pitch, qualifying for the Champions League and signing the likes of Onana. Now, they could prove that one more time by signing future star Hjerto-Dahl.