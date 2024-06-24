Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign a potential future star in the making who has already been called "massive".

Aston Villa transfer news

The main focus of Aston Villa's transfer window so far has been on outgoings, as they look to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules before the end of the month. That potential punishment has already seen one youngster complete his exit, with Tim Iroegbunam swapping Villa Park for Everton in a deal worth a reported £9m, and now another young player is heading for the exit door.

According to reports, Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa in a deal worth £19m this summer. And if those two departures weren't enough of a blow, Unai Emery is reportedly set to lose one of his best players in Douglas Luiz, who is set to join Serie A giants Juventus. Villa will at least receive Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior in return, but it remains to be seen whether they can ease their Luiz exit blow.

In between those frustrating departures, however, Villa and NSWE could be on their way to landing another incoming of their own alongside Ian Maatsen and Lewis Dobbin.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Harley Hunt from Swindon Town alongside Southampton. The 16-year-old defender can also play in midfield and has already made first-team appearances for the League Two side, who have set his price tag at £500,000 this summer.

Hunt is one for the future

As one future star leaves in the form of Kellyman, another may well be on his way this summer. And if the praise of Swindon Town's U18s manager Sean Wood is anything to go by, Hunt is certainly on course for stardom.

Wood told the club's official website via Total Swindon: “Fair play to him, he looks massive out there, doesn’t he? He doesn’t look out of place at all. It is brilliant to see, he is a great kid who wants to learn, but he still does have loads to learn. But it was two really good positive performances and two starts when he didn’t look out of place.

"He knows what he needs to improve on and we will continue to do that next year with whatever environment he is in and what staff he is working under. We will continue to work with him and support him on and off the pitch. He has got the right character and determination to kick on now, so that will hold him in good stead.”

At just 16 years old, those at Villa Park will have to be patient if Hunt does arrive this summer, with a place in the academy the most likely destination at this stage.