Aston Villa are believed to be lining up a move to sign a highly-rated attacking player with a "monstrous" left foot, according to a fresh transfer update.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans had a 2023/24 season to treasure, finishing fourth in the Premier League when few expected them to and qualifying for the Champions League in the process. It is one of the most significant achievements by the club in this era, with Unai Emery working wonders since replacing Steven Gerrard as manager.

Getting into the world's top club competition could suddenly allow Villa a much better chance of signing elite players this summer, and top-quality individuals are being linked with moves to Villa Park on a regular basis already.

Emery's men are reportedly interested in signing Xavi Simons, who has become such a key player for RB Leipzig, registering 11 assists and scoring eight goals in the Bundesliga this season. Arsenal are providing competition for the 21-year-old's signature, however, so it may not be easy to acquire him.

A high-profile target that has also emerged is Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is expected to leave his current club on a free transfer at the end of the season. The "extraordinary" ace is being looked at as a possible midfield partner for Ross Barkley, should the latter return to Villa for a second spell after an impressive period at Luton Town.

While players for the present are vital, especially ahead of the Villans' foray into the Champions League, building for the future is also key, and an eye-catching young player is being touted as an option.

Aston Villa want 19 year-old winger

According to Bild, Aston Villa are lining up a move for Mainz winger Brajan Gruda in the summer transfer window, seeing him as an exciting long-term addition. The Midlands outfit are far from the only club expressing an interest in the 19-year-old, however, with Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Liverpool also thought to be keen on getting a deal over the line.

Gruda may not be as well-known as the likes of Simon, Rabiot and Barkley, but he is a huge talent with a potentially massive future in the game.

He is fresh off the back of a strong season with Mainz that saw him make 28 appearances in the Bundesliga, 19 of which were starts. Seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) also came his way, showing that he is already capable of shining in one of Europe's top leagues. Meanwhile, journalist Ben Mattinson has recently talked up the teenage attacker's ability, saying:

"Brajan Gruda is one of those Bundesliga talents I can just imagine going to one of the big teams in Germany then becoming a world class player for them + the national team. Good ball manipulator, two way dribbler with a monstrous left foot. Ideal second striker profile."

Brajan Gruda's international career stats Caps Goals Germany Under-21s 7 1 Germany Under-19s 7 4 Germany Under-18s 2 2 Germany Under-17s 1 0 Germany Under-16s 1 0 Germany Under-15s 1 0

This sums up why Gruda would be such an eye-catching addition for Villa in the summer window, arriving as a squad player and hopefully steadily maturing into a key man over time, helping Emery's side become an even greater force.