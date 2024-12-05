Preparing to do battle with the Premier League's best clubs on and off the pitch, Aston Villa are now reportedly monitoring a young defender who's already been compared to Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans were in the middle of their first rough patch for some time, with the balancing act of European and domestic football proving to be a difficult task for those in the Midlands, making the comfortable victory over Brentford all the more important. Goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash ensured that Unai Emery's side picked up three points for the first time in eight games in all competitions.

Hoping to be out of their recent rut, those at Villa Park can now turn their attention towards the January transfer window, which is just under a month away. On that front, the rumours have already been coming thick and fast. Names such as Nicolo Fagioli and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez have both had mentions in two deals that would undoubtedly improve the depth in Emery's side.

They're not the only names that have stolen the headlines, however. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Aston Villa are now monitoring Matte Smets alongside the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The 20-year-old defender has played a vital part in KRC Genk's title push in the Belgium Pro League so far this season, having only arrived in the summer.

Now, be it six months on from his arrival or, indeed, a full year, Smets could find himself heading for the exit door amid such interest. Compared to PSG defender Marquinhos by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the Beglian is certainly one to watch.

"Elegant" Smets could replace Diego Carlos

When 2025 arrives, it may well be a case of out with the old and in with the new for Aston Villa, with an ageing Diego Carlos potentially making way for Smets. Now 31 years old alongside Tyrone Mings, Carlos is among the replaceable players in the Midlands and ones that they should consider showing the door in an attempt to prevent the consequences of an ageing squad.

Smets wouldn't exactly be a bad option to turn to, either. The 20-year-old is already at the centre of a title race despite his young age and has seemingly emerged on the shortlist of other top Premier League sides - earning Kulig's Marquinhos comparison and "elegant" tag as a result.

It would send yet another statement of intent if Aston Villa managed to win the race for Smets' signature ahead of their top four rivals, especially following a recent dip in form.