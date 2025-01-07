Aston Villa have now been offered the chance to sign a "fantastic" striker in a swap deal involving Jhon Duran, according to a report.

Villa set for a busy January

Villa could be set for a busy January transfer window, with Unai Emery said to be keen on making as many as three additions to his squad, and the manager is seemingly very keen on strengthening in attacking areas.

Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen is one of the players who looks like he could be on his way to Villa Park, having now verbally agreed to join, in what could be a £25m deal.

However, Malen is not the only striker Emery is keen on signing, with the Villans now in talks over signing Vissel Kobe's Taisei Miyashiro, who is out of contract at the end of this month, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

One of this month's main transfer sagas is the future of Randal Kolo Muani, with Paris Saint-Germain now willing to green light the striker's departure, should they receive a fee of £50m.

However, the French club are now exploring the possibility of letting the Frenchman leave in a different kind of deal, having now offered Kolo Muani to Aston Villa, in a potential swap deal for Duran.

PSG have held talks with Villa over a move for Duran, and they have made it clear they would be willing to contemplate a swap deal. The Villans are believed to be interested in signing the forward, which indicates they could take the offer seriously, although it is unclear whether Duran would be keen on a deal.

The 21-year-old is currently more concerned about being the first-choice striker at Villa Park, which means he would consider leaving if Ollie Watkins remains the preferred option, but not to sit on the bench at a different club.

Duran needs to stay at Villa Park

Although signing Kolo Muani may be an attractive proposition for Villa, given that he has been lauded as "fantastic" by members of the media, it would be unwise to include their Colombian striker in any potential deal.

The starlet has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Emery's side this season, despite often being utilised as a substitute, indicating that he could soon be ready to be the first-choice option ahead of Watkins.

If Villa are able to orchestrate a deal without sending the Medellin-born forward in the opposite direction, it could be a great bit of business, considering the France international has an impressive record in front of goal in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga over the years.

Season League appearances Goal contributions 2020-21 37 17 2021-22 36 17 2022-23 32 29 2023-24 28 12

However, it may be difficult to win the race for the 26-year-old's signature, given that a whole host of top Premier League clubs are also interested.