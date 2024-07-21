Having been one of the busiest Premier League sides on the incomings front so far this summer, Aston Villa have now turned their attention towards ruthlessly showing one particular player the door.

Aston Villa transfer news

Using their new-found Champions League status to their advantage, Aston Villa have welcomed a number of impressive stars so far this summer, from Ross Barkley and Ian Maatsen to the return of previous academy graduates Jaden Philogene and Cameron Archer. Those at Villa Park swiftly swooped in to secure their reunion with Philogene amid rumours that Moussa Diaby could be on his way to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

The winger has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Saudi side and Villa are now considering the sale of a player who only came through the door in the Midlands this time last year.

After re-signing for Aston Villa, Philogene told the club's official website: “It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home. Unai spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time. He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.”

As he arrives and Diaby potentially heads for the exit door, the Saudi-linked winger could be joined by another star. According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are preparing to sell Lucas Digne this summer with Maatsen's arrival strengthening Unai Emery's left-back depth enough to sanction the sale.

The veteran defender, who earns a reported £120k-a-week, has had his spot thrown into doubt in the Midlands and now looks set to be heading for the exit door.

"Fantastic" Digne is no longer needed Aston Villa

Once dubbed "fantastic" by former manager Steven Gerrard, Digne now appears to be surplus to requirements at Aston Villa following Maatsen's arrival alongside the cover already provided by Alex Moreno.

After a solid two-year spell, the Frenchman may need to move on this summer in pursuit of the starting spot that he might no longer get in the Midlands, especially given how impressive new arrival Maatsen is.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ian Maatsen Lucas Digne Key Passes P90 0.61 1.38 Assists 2 3 Ball Recoveries P90 5.49 3.77 Tackles Won P90 1.46 0.71 Minutes 1,473 2,410

Still just 22 years old, the former Chelsea man revived his season last time out with a successful loan move to Borussia Dortmund, in which he helped the Bundesliga side reach the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid. Even in the face of defeat, however, Maatsen's short-term move remained impressive.

That form now looks set to be to the detriment of Digne, who struggled to keep up with his fellow left-back last season. One look at the numbers suggests that Emery and Villa are making a well-timed choice by showing the Frenchman the door this summer.