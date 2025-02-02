Aston Villa have now reached an agreement to sign a "brilliant" £234k-per-week player alongside Marcus Rashford, and he is set to travel to England today, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Marcus Rashford set to sign for Villa

In what is one of the most high-profile moves of the January transfer window, Rashford is set to complete a move to Villa Park, having fallen out of favour at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

Romano has dropped an update on the terms of the deal, while confirming that a medical has been booked, indicating the move could be wrapped up very soon.

Unai Emery will be hoping that bringing in some extra attacking firepower will help get his side's Premier League season back on track, having struggled to reach the heights of the 2023-24 campaign up to this point.

As such, not only is Rashford set to make a move to Villa Park, but an agreement has also been reached to sign a new attacking midfielder, with Romano revealing the Villans are set to sign Marco Asensio on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have now given the deal the green light, and Asenio is set to travel to England on Sunday to complete his move to the Premier League.

Asensio could be a versatile attacking option for Villa

The Spaniard is capable of playing on both wings and attacking midfield, meaning he could be a versatile option for Emery, and his vast experience at the top level could serve Aston Villa well in their pursuit of European glory, having secured their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid man has made 69 appearances in Europe's elite competition, picking up 12 goals and five assists in the competition, and he has been impressive in front of goal in the league over the course of the past five seasons.

Season League appearances Goal contributions 2020-21 35 7 2021-22 31 10 2022-23 31 15 2023-24 19 9 2024-25 12 6

Amid previous links to Tottenham Hotspur, the 29-year-old, who rakes in £234k-per-week, also received praise from former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell, who said: “I have watched him many times. I covered Real Madrid for a number of years. Asensio is a very, very good player.

“Technically he is brilliant. He can score from 40 yards out. He has an unbelievable strike on him."

Villa are in need of reinforcements to help get their Premier League season back on track, given that they are now four points off the top four, and Asensio could be a fantastic acquisition.