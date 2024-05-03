Whilst looking to complete their top four battle and qualify for the Champions League, Aston Villa have reportedly wasted no time in identifying players who could step up among Europe's elite after sending scouts to watch a La Liga target.

Squad depth will be the key for Villa if they are to progress in European football next season and they seem to be well aware of that, with recent links to backup options for Ollie Watkins. The Villans have been linked with both Jonathan David and Kelechi Iheanacho in two deals that woul hand Unai Emery vital attacking depth next season.

Iheanacho particularly ticks the box for Premier League experience and would come at a bargain price upon the expiry of his current Leicester City contract at the end of the season. A free deal for a player with such experience would go a long way in allowing Villa to compete on all fronts in the next campaign.

Meanwhile, those in the Midlands will also have to find a replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo it seems, with the attacking midfielder set to return to parent club Galatasaray at the end of the current campaign. And that's where Alex Baena could come in.

Following initial reports indicated that Villa want to sign the attacking midfelder on Emery's demand this summer, an update has emerged. According to GiveMeSport, Aston Villa have sent scouts to watch Baena ahead of a summer move that would see the Villans trigger the Villarreal midfielder's reported €60m (£52m) release clause.

Emery knows Villarreal well of course, having been in charge of the Spanish club before making the move to Villa. It was there that the Spaniard had the chance to work with Baena for the first time in a partnership that could be revived this summer at Villa Park.

"Intelligent" Baena is better than Zaniolo

As Zaniolo returns to his parent club, Baena could arrive to hand Villa an impressive upgrade ahead of a potential Champions League campaign. The Villarreal star, who is still just 22 years old, already knows Emery well and would, therefore, fair far better when it comes to slotting straight into the Spaniard's system in the Midlands.

League stats 23/24 (via Transfermarkt) Alex Baena Nicolo Zaniolo Appearances 41 39 Goals 5 3 Assists 16 0

Baena's 16 assists immedietly catch the eye and spark thoughts over just how deadly his partnership with Watkins would be. The Villa star is already setting the world alight, but with even more service, he could find himself winning the Golden Boot with goals to spare.

Baena's earned plenty of praise for such numbers too, including from journalist Josh Bunting, who described the midfielder as "intelligent", posting on X last year.

It's the type of intelligence that Villa are now seeking, as they look to ensure that this seaosn's top four pursuit is no one off and instead just the start of Emery's project.