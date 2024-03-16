Aston Villa are reportedly set to dip into the free agent market this summer in order to bolster their defensive ranks.

Villa thriving despite defensive injury crisis

The difference between the Aston Villa of last season compared to the version we see now is quite remarkable. The Villans find themselves on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since they won the tournament all the way back in the 1981-82 season.

This is no doubt thanks to the tactical changes and overall solidity that Unai Emery has instilled in his squad, withstanding an injury crisis which has seen the likes of Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos miss big chunks of time.

Indeed, their attack has been the main area of the team which has been spoken about, as the club find themselves with the most Premier League goals outside of the three title chasers, but there's no question the partnership of Carlos and Pau Torres has been a revelation. The 31-year-old Brazilian has been phenomenal when healthy and has managed to cement his spot in Emery's starting 11, playing 27 games in all competitions this term.

Torres wasn't the only addition last summer, with Clement Lenglet joining on loan, but the France international is not expected to stay permanently. So, with Mings recovering from a horrible injury at 31 years of age, Konsa often used on the right hand side and Lenglet on the way out, Emery is looking to the free agent market for another left-footed centre-back to bolster his ranks for the 2024/25 season.

Aston Villa see defender as an 'attractive opportunity'

If Emery's men do manage to get into the Champions League next season, they will need to add a lot of experience to their squad in order to be competitive. It explains why the Villans see left-footed Mario Hermoso as an 'attractive opportunity' this summer. That is according to Tutto Juve, as summarised by Sport Witness, who state that Villa are 'in the lead' to sign the defender this summer.

Mario Hermoso's season in numbers so far Games 36 Goals 2 Yellow Cards 12 Data via Transfermarkt

The update states that Villa are ready to enter negotiations for Hermoso in order to 'mock' Serie A giants Juventus by acquiring the player ahead of them. This follows reports last week that Emery was personally pushing talks with the soon-to-be free agent.

Hermoso's contract is set to expire in June and, if the Atletico Madrid man chooses to leave, there will be many clubs 'in the picture' to acquire his services. The centre-back has made a total of 165 appearances for Atletico with 28 of them coming in the Champions League.

This experience, alongside the versatility which the 28-year-old possesses, would make the defender an ideal match for the profile which Emery desires. His addition would not only bolster his defensive ranks but allow yet another experienced head to enter the camp.