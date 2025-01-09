As they continue to weigh up whether to meet Oscar Mingueza's price tag, Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on a potential alternative option in one of La Liga's quickest players.

Aston Villa transfer news

Following the pending sale of Jaden Philogene for a reported £21m, those in the Midlands could spring into action on the incomings front. Names such as Donyell Malen and, of course, Mingueza have already been mentioned among the options that the Villans could turn to this month but it remains to be seen just how much they'll be in position to spend.

Mingueza is particularly an interesting case. The defender is reportedly top of Villa's wishlist in the right-back department but his €20m (£17m) valuation could yet be enough to turn those in the Midlands away from any deal and instead towards another La Liga ace.

According to Relevo, Aston Villa are now targeting a move to sign Andrei Ratiu from Rayo Vallecano this month. The right-back has reportedly been the third-quickest player in La Liga so far this season - recording a speed of 35.38 km/h - and could now add that electric pace to Unai Emery's backline.

Gradually becoming more of an important part of the current Rayo Vallecano side, it remains to be seen just how much the Spanish side demand to sanction the sale of their defender.

Whether it's Ratiu, Mingueza or another alternative option, however, adding a fresh face down the right-hand side of their defence seems to be among Aston Villa's priorities this month.

"Rapid" Ratiu could replace Cash

One player that recent rumours should concern is Matty Cash, who would be in instant danger of losing his starting role under Emery if Ratiu arrived before the end of the January transfer window. The Romanian enjoyed an excellent Euro 2024 and could yet replicate that performance on the biggest stage in the Premier League - leaving Cash to settle for a place on the bench.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Andrei Ratiu Matty Cash Starts 15 12 Key Passes 13 5 Tackles Won 20 17 Ball Recoveries 73 37

Although analyst Ben Mattinson described Ratiu as "rapid", the right-back is also far more than just a quick defender as the numbers highlight in abundance. Outperforming Cash so far this season, Ratiu has proved his ability to make an impact going forward whilst being perfectly placed to recover possession at an impressive rate - something that Cash has contrastingly struggled with.

So, if Villa are not willing to meet Mingueza's valuation then the Rayo Vallecano man is an intelligent second choice option - especially if they can secure a cheap transfer fee before the end of the January transfer window.