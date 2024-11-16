Aston Villa have been told that they can sign one of their transfer targets for £30m this January as they face a race with Unai Emery's former side Arsenal for his signature, according to a fresh report.

Aston Villa on course for successful season

Despite four consecutive losses, Aston Villa will still be happy with the start to the season they have made, both in the Premier League and the Champions League. Unai Emery's side sit 9th in the Premier League, but are just a point off third place and have already faced Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal this season.

They have also won three of their first four Champions League games, as a handball controversy saw them fall to defeat against Belgian side Club Brugge in their last outing after a previously perfect start that included a famous 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at Villa Park.

The Villans will be looking to bounce back from their run of defeats after the international break, where they face home games against relegation threatened duo Crystal Palace and Southampton as well as games against Brentford and high-flying midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League games Crystal Palace (Home) Chelsea (Away) Brentford (Home) Southampton (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away)

January signings cannot be ruled out either, with Villa looking to go deep across multiple competitions this season and qualify for the Champions League for a second successive campaign.

But with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool looking a cut above the rest, they will be fighting against the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and perhaps even Brighton for the final spot or spots to ensure Champions League football next season, something that will require significant depth. Now, they have been offered the chance to sign a midfielder for just £30m.

Aston Villa eyeing Ajax midfielder

That comes as CaughtOffside name Aston Villa as one of the sides keeping a close eye on Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor, with the 22-year-old having impressed in Amsterdam. Taylor has managed two goals and two assists in 11 Eredivisie outings, form that has caught the eye of a trio of Premier League sides.

As per the report, Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Napoli are all "keeping tabs on his development" ahead of a potential future move.

They add that though "Ajax are not keen on letting Taylor go", a fee of €35m (just over £29m) could persuade them to part ways with the young midfielder as soon as January.

Of course, Villa have already invested significantly in midfield in recent seasons, with Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley both arriving over the summer to add to recent free signings of Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans.

But with John McGinn now stationed in wide areas, Villa lack a true box-to-box ball carrying midfielder, something that Taylor would certainly offer them.

A deal in January could be premature, with Villa keen to strengthen in other areas before they reassess midfield, but should it be the only way to get their man ahead of fellow interested parties, they may well be best just taking the risk.