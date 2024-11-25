Aston Villa are already eyeing up the January transfer window as they look to get out of their rut of poor form, and are keen to land one man ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to a new report.

Aston Villa winless in six

Though they came from behind twice to claim a point against Crystal Palace in their latest outing, the draw with the top-flight strugglers continued a worrying theme in the Midlands.

It made it six games since their last win (a 2-0 Champions League victory over Bologna in October) - a run of form that includes four defeats and two draws. It has seen Unai Emery's side fall off the pace, with Villa now eighth but just three points ahead of Manchester United in 12th, albeit only three behind Chelsea in third.

"We deserved more but we made some mistakes that we need to correct," Emery explained after the game. "We had chances to score, we came back. The penalty was a key moment.

"In the second half, we pushed and felt close to scoring, but we have to accept one point."

Now out of the Carabao Cup, they have also seen their 100% Champions League record ended and are in need of a string of strong results in the coming weeks to get back towards where they aimed to be this season, starting with their midweek clash against Juventus.

Aston Villa's next five fixtures Opponent Competition Juventus (Home) Champions League Chelsea (Away) Premier League Brentford (Home) Premier League Southampton (Home) Premier League RB Leipzig (Away) Champions League

Now, attention has already turned to how they could add to their ranks in January, and they are keen to beat Arsenal to a market opportunity.

Aston Villa want to sign "special" talent

According to CaughtOffside, Emery's side are keen to beat his former club to the signing of out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, who is thought to be set to leave on loan.

The Turkey international has hardly featured this season, starting just four La Liga games and being an unused substitute on four occasions. Though he has starred while away with Turkey on international duty, there is a feeling that he may well need to leave to gain more experience and game time.

Highly rated and still having almost five years left to run on his deal worth €100,000 (£83,000) a week at the Santiago Bernabeu, he is only likely to be able to leave on loan in January.

Aston Villa are keen to pounce should he become available, with the report explaining that there is "strong interest" from the Villans in the Turkey international, who has been dubbed "special" on X by TheEuropeanLad after showing his impressive moves this weekend.

Though Morgan Rogers has enjoyed a strong start to the season, there is no doubt that another creative option for Emery's side would give them the best chance of success this season, while Guler could prove a difference-maker at Villa Park.