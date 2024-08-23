Amid a hectic transfer window, Aston Villa are reportedly willing to pay £30m to end their summer by signing a backup for Ollie Watkins, who Unai Emery and Monchi love.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans are undoubtedly among the winners of the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana and Jaden Philogene. The opening day of their Premier League campaign presented that success too, with Emery's side picking up a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham United, in which Hammers target Jhon Duran netted a winning goal that was not short on irony at the London Stadium.

Even after picking up those three points to get their campaign underway courtesy of Duran, those in the Midlands look set to make their move to sign another backup for Watkins.

The England international enjoyed an excellent season last time out and took that form into Euro 2024 - becoming England's hero in their semi-final victory over the Netherlands - but can't take on the responsibility for Villa at all times. With both the Champions League and Premier League to balance, another backup wouldn't go amiss.

According to reports in Spain relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa are now willing to pay as much as €35m (£30m) to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid in the final nine days of the transfer window. Omorodion was, of course, on his way to Chelsea at one stage before the move broke down and Atletico instead sold Joao Felix to the Blues as they welcomed Conor Gallagher.

Now, it's Villa who could take advantage. Monchi and Emery are reportedly fans of the forward and with a deal accelerating, Omoriodion could yet become a Premier League player.

"Powerful" Omorodion could complete Emery's attacking options

Having two high-standard forwards in Watkins and Duran hands Emery a major boost, but adding a third option could complete his attacking options once and for all. And Omorodion is a solid candidate to become that option. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Alaves, where he showed just how much potential he has at just 20 years old.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Samu Omorodion Jhon Duran Ollie Watkins Goals 9 5 19 Assists 1 0 13 Expected Goals 11.5 2 16.8 Minutes 1,998 475 3,217

Although the Atletico Madrid man scored below what was expected last season, his numbers still make for positive reading with nine goals to his name last season. Of course, the clinical nature of Duran may create question marks over just where Omorodion would fall in the pecking order, but those questions and competition for places should be seen as a positive for Emery.

Praised as a "powerful finisher" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Omoriodion will be one to keep an eye on in the closing stages of the window. He came close to completing a move to Stamford Bridge, but may yet end the summer wearing the claret and blue of Aston Villa.