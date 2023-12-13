Aston Villa are in a fantastic vein of form and Unai Emery could now continue to feed into their lofty ambitions by trying to pursue a talented player from the continent in January, according to a report.

Can Aston Villa win the league?

Whisper it, but Aston Villa gave their Premier League title ambitions a major shot in the arm after recording back-to-back 1-0 victories over Manchester City and Arsenal at Villa Park, which is a crazy notion considering that they were embroiled in a relegation scrap little more than a year ago.

Emery has done a brilliant job since stepping into the dugout; however, the Villans' backroom staff and recruitment team also deserve enormous credit for the work they have carried out behind the scenes in the West Midlands that has put them just two points behind league leaders Liverpool, having accumulated 35 points from 16 league fixtures played in the division.

Speaking to Sky Sports cited via BBC Sport, club captain John McGinn has revealed that his side are taking a modest approach despite talk of a potential title challenge, as he stated: "I'm banning the T-word. It's game week 16 so there's a long way to go. We respect everyone round about us who have been in this position for years. We're newbies - if we can keep it up, we'll see."

The Villans' impressive exploits also stretch to the Europa League, where they travel to Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday evening already assured of their place in the knockout stage of the competition. Undoubtedly, Aston Villa will be an attractive destination for players to come and take their next career step, and one man is now reportedly a target to bolster the left-back position come January.

Aston Villa target Andrea Cambiaso is "incredible"

According to reports in Italy via Sport Witness, Aston Villa and NSWE are keen to enact a move for Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso in January, whom they would be willing to pay a fixed sum of around €15 million to land. Newcastle United and Fulham are also interested in the 23-year-old; however, the Old Lady are reluctant to let him leave the Allianz Stadium.

Similar players to Andrea Cambiaso - (as per FBRef) Club Player Monza Giorgos Kyriakopoulos Rennes Adrien Truffert Internazionale Juan Cuadrado Roma Davide Zappacosta Borussia Dortmund Julian Ryerson

The outlet claim that the Villans are now in the market for Cambiaso after giving up on Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna, who emerged as a summer target at Villa Park. At the same time, Emery was keen to offload France international Lucas Digne to make room for his arrival.

Cambiaso, who has previously been labelled "incredible" by Genoa assistant manager Mauro Tassotti, has been a versatile presence for Juventus, operating in several positions across the left and right flank. In 2023/24, the Genova-born man has made 14 appearances in all competitions, registering one goal and two assists in the process (Cambiaso statistics - Transfermarkt).

Looking ahead to the New Year, Aston Villa could do a lot worse than acquire an up-and-coming star like Cambiaso to give themselves cover in multiple different positions heading into the second half of the campaign.