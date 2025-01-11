Preparing to get their January business underway, Aston Villa are now reportedly prepared to pay the £17m release clause to sign one of their biggest transfer targets this month.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have struggled to balance European and domestic responsibilities so far this season, falling outside of the Premier League's top four as a result as they enter the second half of the campaign.

So it comes as little surprise that they've already threatened to steal the headlines more than once during the January transfer window, as Unai Emery looks to reinforce his squad to mount a comeback into the Champions League places.

What should undoubtedly aid their search for fresh faces is the pending sale of Jaden Philogene. Since returning to Villa Park in the summer, the winger has struggled to break into Emery's strongest side and is now closing in on a mid-season switch to Ipswich Town, who are reportedly splashing out over £20m to secure his signature.

It looks as though those in the Midlands are already preparing to spend that money, too. According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa are now prepared to pay the €20m (£17m) release clause to sign Oscar Mingueza this month, with the deal already reportedly underway.

The right-back currently looks destined for Villa Park and to hand Matty Cash alarming competition for his starting spot for the remainder of the season and beyond. Still just 25 years old, that £17m fee could quickly become one of the bargains of the window if Mingueza continues his Celta Vigo form in the Midlands.

"Revelation" Mingueza can replace Cash

Dubbed a "revelation" at Celta Vigo by journalist Zach Lowy, Mingueza's potential arrival could signal the end of Cash's starting role under Emery. The right-back's attacking work is particularly something to look out for and a trait that should only add further excitement at Villa Park should he complete a mid-season move from Spain.

A player who began as a right-back more comparable to Cesar Azpilicueta at Barcelona, Mingueza is now a modern-day full-back who would undoubtedly aid Villa's push to record back-to-back top-four finishes.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Oscar Mingueza Matty Cash Starts 17 12 Assists 5 0 Tackles won 11 17 Ball recoveries 71 37

While his creativity is impressive, Mingueza's ability to recover possession is also a trait which should benefit Aston Villa if they manage to get their deal over the line.

Emery has already seen just how much competition for places can push his players to greater heights, with Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran's goalscoring battle a key part of the current campaign, and he could now see Cash and Mingueza endure a similar fight to start down the right-hand side for the remainder of the season.