Looking to land their ninth signing of the summer transfer window, Aston Villa have reportedly made an approach to sign a defender who could be one for the future under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been one of the busiest clubs in Europe so far this summer in a statement of intent from all involved in the Midlands. The likes of Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen have stolen the headlines, whilst Jaden Philogene and Ross Barkley represent the crucial addition of depth to Emery's side ahead of their biggest European campaign yet in the Champions League.

Alongside that depth, those in the Midlands and president of football operations Monchi also seemingly have eyes on the future and maintaining their recent rise. According to Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic, Aston Villa have made an approach to sign Yeimar Mosquera and hope to finalise a deal for the 19-year-old Orosomarso centre-back.

That said, the teenager is reportedly unlikely to be a player thrown straight into Emery's side, instead potentially heading straight out on loan to Villa's sister club Real Union.

Signing a potential future star could be a smart move from those at Villa Park, who are clearly looking to ensure that their recent success is more than just a flash in the pan in the Premier League and something that can be sustained.

"Strong" Mosquera is one for the future

A player who's yet to really take significant steps in top-level senior football, Mosquera is undoubtedly one for the future rather than anytime soon. At 19 years old, a move to Villa Park before a loan switch in search of first-team action could be ideal for all parties involved. Described as "strong" by Colombian league scout Thanassis Avastagos, via Youth Scouting, Mosquera will be one to keep an eye on.

With Diego Carlos' Aston Villa future in doubt too, Mosquera could eventually be asked to step in and replace the Fulham-linked Brazilian, even if it is next season.

The teenager could be picking an ideal time to complete such a move to the Premier League. Villa have just qualified for the Champions League and if this summer's business is anything to go by, they're only just getting started under the guidance of Emery.