Aston Villa are also interested in signing a powerful striker as NSWE look to make a quick start on their summer business.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Unai Emery and his Villa side can now offer Champions League football following a top-four Premier League finish, something which could help when it comes to adding to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

A number of players have been linked with a move to Villa Park, with two cut-price transfers already looking close. Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso appears to be on course to join for free, with talks also at an advanced stage to sign former loanee Ross Barkley on a permanent transfer from Luton Town.

Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is loved by Emery and Monchi, with initial talks held over a transfer, whereas Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is being looked at should he leave Turin. An offer has been submitted for Sevilla left-back and long-term target Marcos Acuna, with NSWE clearly looking to make their mark. Emery doesn’t want to let up after a successful season either, saying he wants his Villa team to get even better.

"When I arrived here, my conversations with [owners] Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens were about winning trophies and getting Europe. To get there you have to be competitive. Even if we don’t have the budget, we have to be intelligent and clinical in our decisions. This is still my objective. We are in the Champions League and we want to keep it. It is our challenge.

"It is a dream. It is very difficult. When we were at the beginning of the season playing two matches against City and Arsenal, we won both matches. We were there.

"Those teams are amazing with consistency. I want to get better and I have my dreams and I believe in my dreams. Of course my objectives is to win the Premier League or the Champions League."

Part of that could be building for the future, and it appears as if an exciting young attacking target is on Monchi’s radar.

Aston Villa interested in signing £1m+ striker

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are keen on signing young Ghana striker Aziz Musibau from Dreams FC. Musibau is just 17 years of age and is also being eyed by both Inter Milan and Celtic, with Dreams wanting just £1.2m for his services.

Musibau is clearly highly rated in his native country, already being compared to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba due ‘to his barnstorming running style and powerful shot’, whereas Ghana feel the teenager could ‘spearhead their seniors' qualifying campaign for the next World Cup’.

Aston Villa, Celtic and Inter Milan can all offer Champions League football after brilliant respective seasons, so it’ll be interesting to see where Musibau ends up and if he can live up to the high comparisons made in the media.