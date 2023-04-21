Aston Villa are willing to trigger a release clause to sign Real Mallorca attacker Kang-in Lee this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news on Villa and Lee?

Unai Emery is set to be backed with a ‘huge’ summer budget ahead of his first full season in charge after making just two signings in the January window.

One player who was linked with a move to Villa Park earlier in the year was Lee, with reports suggesting that Villa offered an initial €13.5m for the 22-year-old’s services during the winter window. However, it looks as if the club could now go one step further to sign Lee, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger.

One Spanish outlet provided an update on Lee’s situation in the last 48 hours, claiming that those from Villa Park are once again interested in his services.

The report states how Villa, and by extension owners NSWE and sporting director Johan Lange, are willing to pay the player’s €18m (£15.8m) release clause to bring him to England this summer. Lee is expected to leave the La Liga side this summer, with Mallorca preparing to ‘make a round deal’.

Should Villa sign Lee?

Lee is a versatile left-footed attacker who was labelled an “outstanding talent” by Valencia academy director Luis Vicente Mateo. The South Korea international now has plenty of experience in Spain, making 61 appearances for former employers Valencia and 65 for Mallorca. In total, Lee has contributed to 16 La Liga goals, and you’d like to think that there is room for improvement on his already impressive game at the age of 22.

As per WhoScored, Lee has been one of Mallorca’s top performers this season and has actually outperformed every Villa player aside from Ollie Watkins. The attacking midfielder has averaged more key passes and dribbles than any Mallorca or Villa attacker per 90 during the current campaign and has picked up more Player of the Match awards than any player from both sides.

Therefore, at €18m, a move to the Midlands could be a shrewd one, with Emery potentially taking Lee’s game to the next level over the coming years. Villa also don’t have an out-and-out attacking midfielder on the books at this moment in time, as per Transfermarkt, so Lee could be the creative spark needed at the club heading into the 2023/24 season, and by the looks of it, a transfer is one to follow closely over the coming months.