Aston Villa are thought to be interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news on Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been on the books at Anfield since 2017, but his days on Merseyside appear to be numbered. The 29-year-old has made 145 appearances for the Reds, however, he has been limited to just 469 minutes of football under Jurgen Klopp this season.

The midfielder has started just four times in the Premier League and is out of contract at the end of the campaign, with Fabrizio Romano stating that he is expected to leave Liverpool as a free agent over the coming months. It looks as if the Midlands could be a potential destination for the player, who has a successful record against Aston Villa, winning 11 of his 13 games against the club.

The Daily Mail provided an update regarding Oxlade-Chamberlain in the last 48 hours, saying that he has interest from Italy. However, there are also clubs in England who are keen on securing his services, one of which is Villa. Brighton and Newcastle are also thought to be interested in his signature, with the former of the two previously looking at a move in January.

Would Oxlade-Chamberlain be a good signing for Villa?

Oxlade-Chamberlain, lauded as 'superb' as a number eight by journalist Raj Chohan, has plenty of experience at the highest level for club and country and can play in a number of different midfield and attacking roles ranging from a central midfielder to a winger.

On that basis, you could say that he could be a shrewd squad addition under Unai Emery, however, in recent years, he has struggled for game time at Anfield. Since the beginning of the 2020/21 season, Oxlade-Chamberlain has played just 38 times in the Premier League, with his last real run of games for Liverpool coming four years ago.

He hasn’t had any luck with injuries either, missing 169 during his club career with Liverpool and Arsenal due to a number of different issues. The Englishman has missed 34 games in recent years with knee and hamstring problems, so there is no guarantee he would be available to Emery all year round.

Therefore, you could say that a move for the player over the coming months could be a gamble by NSWE and Villa despite no transfer fee required, especially as Oxlade-Chamberlain is on a £120,000-a-week salary on Merseyside, the same as star man Emiliano Martinez.