Aston Villa are eyeing moves for Manchester City pair Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker after holding internal discussions in the Midlands, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news involving Phillips and Walker?

NSWE appear to be preparing for Unai Emery’s first full season in charge and plan to back the manager with a “huge” summer transfer budget.

The Spaniard has worked wonders with the current squad and could well guide the club to European qualification after a fine run of form in the Premier League.

Two players who have been linked with moves to the Midlands in Phillips and Walker, with the former seemingly a long-term target at Villa Park after first being linked with a move to the club back in 2019.

Walker on the other hand previously spent time on loan at Villa Park in the early stages of his career, and a return could well be on the cards.

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Villa and the two England internationals.

He stated that Villa have held internal discussions over a stunning double bid for the Manchester City pair, with those at the Etihad potentially tempted by a bid in the region of £55m for the duo.

Will this be one to keep an eye on?

Walker, on £175,000-a-week, has plenty of experience at the highest level for club and country but has fallen out of favour slightly under Pep Guardiola, starting just 15 league gammes this season.

Emery may have a shortage of right-back options come the summer, with Matty Cash and Ashley Young the current choices, although the latter of the two is yet to extend his stay and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Therefore, a move for Walker, labelled as a “tank once he hits his speed” by Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, could be a shrewd move.

However, Phillips, hailed as a "monster" by former Crystal Palace man, Yannick Bolasie, has endured a frustrating first season at the Etihad, playing just 405 minutes of football all season.

He is on £160,000-a-week in Manchester after leaving Leeds United last summer but can’t break into Guardiola’s plans, so a big-money move to Villa Park could be a gamble.

Villa chiefs are seemingly long-term admirers of the England midfielder, though, and a double swoop looks like it’ll be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.