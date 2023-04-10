Aston Villa are readying a “huge” overhaul this summer, with NSWE set to back Unai Emery in the transfer market, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest transfer news from Aston Villa?

Emery has transformed things on the pitch at Villa Park since arriving back in November, taking the club to sixth in the Premier League after 11 wins from 17 top-flight games.

The Spaniard has done that with the majority of the squad he inherited from former manager Steven Gerrard, making just two signings in the January window in Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran.

NSWE were prepared to back Emery in the winter window, and it looks as if they are willing to do the same ahead of the manager’s first full campaign in charge.

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey shared a transfer update he’s heard from Villa Park in the last 48 hours. He revealed that NSWE are ready to hand Emery a “huge” transfer budget despite splashing the cash on signings in the last five years.

The report adds that the owners have made it clear to Emery that he will be backed and the club are prepared to smash their transfer record.

Who could join Villa this summer?

Chief executive Christian Purslow teased a busy summer transfer window earlier in the year, and it looks as if NSWE are ready to write a number of big money cheques over the coming months.

A number of positions could be strengthened by Villa, with Ashley Preece believing that a new striker to partner Ollie Watkins is the club’s main priority.

Former loanee Tammy Abraham and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez are just two forwards who have been linked with a move to the Midlands in recent months.

As well as a new forward, midfield and defensive additions have also been speculated, with Emery thought to be a big fan of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is listening to offers ahead of the summer.

Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu is also on the radar at Villa Park, so it looks set to be an exciting few months off the pitch, and who knows, Villa could be preparing fo European football under Emery, should the club's fine form continue during the run-in.