Aston Villa have opened discussions regarding a deal to sign Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares this summer, and his agent has delivered his stance on his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Where was Nuno Tavares born?

Tavares was originally born in Lisbon, Portugal, and first made the move to the Premier League from Benfica back in 2021, but after making just 28 senior appearances since putting pen to paper, he spent last season out on loan with Marseille in Ligue 1.

The Gunners left-back still has another two years remaining on his contract in N7, but after firmly establishing himself as Marcelino Garcia Toral’s top-performing offensive and second-best defensive player whilst on the road, via WhoScored, he’s caught the eye of Unai Emery.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Midlands outfit had brought the 23-year-old onto their radar as a result of his proposed move to Nottingham Forest having fallen through. Taking to X, he wrote:

"After deal collapsed with Forest, Aston Villa are exploring conditions of deal to sign Nuno Tavares from Arsenal. Personal terms not discussed yet — as up to the clubs now. Nuno, alternative option to Marcos Acuna deal with Sevilla for Villa."

Are Aston Villa signing Nuno Tavares?

According to 90min, Aston Villa have "reached out" to Arsenal to enquire about a summer deal for Tavares. NSWE and Monchi have already "expressed an interest" in the defender, but they aren't alone in their pursuit with Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg also keeping close tabs on his situation in England.

Speaking to TRT Spor during a public interview last month, however, the player's representative said:

"Nuno is still under contract at Arsenal. He wants to stay in the team but we'll see what happens in the future."

At Marseille last season, Tavares netted six goals which is an impressive return for a left-back, and despite his natural role being in defence, he’s much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game when bursting down the flank and creating chances in the final third.

Arsenal’s £27k-per-week earner ranked in the 99th percentile for shots having made 65 over the course of the campaign which was his squad’s second-highest total, via FBRef, alongside the 97th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to dribble past his marker, making him “aggressive”, as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-footed gem also has the ability to operate slightly higher up in left midfield, at right-back and on the right side of the centre so he would provide the boss with wonderful versatility should he ever want to tinker with his formation or team selection.

With Marcos Acuna talks having been temporarily stalled with Sevilla, not to mention that Lucas Digne has reportedly reached an agreement to join Nice, Emery will have to enter the market to find a suitable reinforcement, and if the above update is to be believed, Tavares could be the perfect candidate to sign on the dotted line in the final days of the window.