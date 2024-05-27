Well, what a season that was, eh Villans? Unai Emery has achieved unimaginable things with this crop of Aston Villa players, taking them from near relegation under Steven Gerrard to the Champions League.

It's important the Villa Park outfit now capitalise on this success in the transfer market and they are doing just that already.

Ross Barkley looks as though he's on his way to the Midlands, re-signing after Luton Town were relegated.

A deal is reportedly as good as done, but who's next in line for Monchi and Co? Well, it could be another midfielder.

Aston Villa looking to bolster their midfield

The addition of Barkley is a very sensible move for those behind the scenes at Villa Park. The Englishman was fabulous for the Hatters, enjoying a real career revival that even earned him shouts for a Euros call-up. In total, the midfielder contributed with five goals and four assists in league action.

However, they have actually now been offered another central player. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Carlos Soler is the name now linked.

The player is not keen to leave PSG but he is seemingly not in Luis Enrique's plans in Paris right now. As a result, it's suggested a loan move could suit all parties.

Villa are one of the sides to have been noted of his availability this summer but it's stated that they have taken that no further at the moment.

How Carlos Soler compares to Douglas Luiz

One of the primary concerns for Emery this summer will be how he can hold onto some of the club's main men, chiefly Douglas Luiz.

Champions League football will no doubt help but the Brazilian has been consistently linked with a move away from Villa Park. Arsenal lodged several rejected bids in 2022 and they are still hovering around the midfielder.

If he does leave then Soler would certainly be a good replacement. According to FBref, the two players are noted as being 'similar' to each other, but why exactly is that?

Soler vs Luiz: 23/24 League Stats Stat (per 90 mins) Soler Luiz Goals 0.17 0.27 Assists 0.27 0.15 Progressive carries 1.24 1.80 Progressive passes 6.12 5.05 Pass success % 86% 86% Key passes 1.65 1.59 Passes into final 3rd 4.79 4.11 Passes into penalty box 1.40 1.17 Shot-creating actions 3.06 3.51 Tackles 1.24 1.74 Touches 72.1 70.6 Stats via FBref.

So, the numbers are extraordinarily close in some areas. When it comes to progressing the ball, whether it be through carries or passing there is a difference but their underlying passing statistics are incredibly alike.

Their pass accuracy is identical, they made a very similar number of key passes per 90 minutes and they both seemingly occupy the same role from the centre of the pitch, playing a near identical number of passes into the final third and the penalty area.

Luiz does seemingly do more defending - hardly a surprise given Soler plays for PSG - but it bodes well that the Spaniard is adept in that department too.

Described as a "magnificent" player by The Guardian's Sid Lowe, the former Valencia man has been a bit part of proceedings at the Parc des Princes. However at Villa, particularly if Luiz departed, he could find himself one of the main men.