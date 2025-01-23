Still looking to sign a central defender this month, Aston Villa have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a La Liga defender who scored a vital goal in the Champions League this week.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans certainly haven't been shy on the transfer front so far this month, securing the signature of Donyell Malen and then Levante right-back Andres Garcia. Both arrivals will be interesting to watch, particularly if the latter jumps ahead of Matty Cash in the pecking order to become Unai Emery's starting right-back at Villa Park for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Revealing his admiration for Emery, Garcia told the official club website after putting pen to paper: “He (Emery) is a coach I’ve been following for a long time, because he has an amazing career.

“He’s been with various Spanish teams, which has allowed me to watch some of his games with his previous clubs, like Sevilla and Valencia. I’ve seen lots of him.

"He’s a coach that teaches his players a lot, full of determination. When he has an idea, he won’t stop until he fulfils it. And I think we have things in common, especially how we work, so I think he’s going to be a coach that teaches me a lot, and I’m excited to play my part, of course."

With over a week left until the January transfer window slams shut, however, Garica may not be the final name through the door. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Aston Villa have now been offered the chance to sign Eric Garcia this month following the defender's fall down the Barcelona pecking order.

The former Manchester City man would be bowing out having enjoyed one last moment to savour after scoring the equaliser to level things up at 4-4 in the 86th minute of a sensational 5-4 victory for Barcelona against Benfica in the Champions League earlier this week.

"Smart" Garcia could become Bade alternative

Amid reports that Aston Villa could now walk away from a deal to sign Sevilla's Loic Bade, Garcia could emerge to become an ideal alternative. Still just 24 years old, the central defender already has Premier League experience and a Premier League medal to his name after rising through the ranks at Manchester City before leaving for Barcelona.

It was during his time at The Etihad that Garcia earned instant praise from Pep Guardiola too, with the Spaniard saying via Bleacher Report following the defender's debut: "He is a guy who has a lot of sense of the position. He is so smart; he is not the strongest in the air with the headers, he is not the fastest one, but few times do the opposition win one position where he is. He is able to guide the line and has a lot of personality to play—good vision, good passing."

Now, Manchester City's previous loss could quickly become Aston Villa's gain as they look to continue what has already been an excellent January transfer window.