Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins is thought to be close to agreeing on a new deal in the Midlands, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest Villa news on Watkins?

Watkins has enjoyed a purple patch of form in front of goal in recent months, playing a key role in the club’s unlikely late push for European football.

The 27-year-old has scored nine of his 12 Premier League goals in 2023, with those coming in the last 11 top-flight fixtures. That led to praise from Unai Emery, who admitted earlier this month that the forward deserved a new contract.

“He deserves to get a new contract, to extend the contract and to get more money. He is deserving. We want to keep him with us.

“We didn’t speak about it [a contract] because we are very happy with him. We are involved every day with our target in front, collectively and individually.”

It now looks as if talks are underway over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2025.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared an exciting update out of Villa Park regarding Watkins and a new deal. He revealed that ‘talks are progressing well and all parties are happy with the direction of discussions over a new deal’.

Emery reportedly wants to build his side around Watkins, who is happy in the Midlands, and the club will offer the striker a contract worth £100,000 a week as Villa aim to tie him down for the long term.

Do Villa need competition for Watkins?

Watkins appears to be a part of Emery’s long-term plans and is rightly first choice in attack at this moment in time. However, it looks as if a new attacking addition could be on the way over the coming months, with reporter Ashley Preece previously stating that ‘a new No.9 to partner Watkins is at the top of Villa's shopping list this summer’.

That could be a wise move by Emery and Villa despite Watkins’ fine form, with teenager Jhon Duran the only other centre-forward available at this moment in time. Another youngster in Cameron Archer is on loan with Middlesbrough, so adding a new senior striker to rival and potentially play alongside Watkins could help take Villa to the next level.

Villa have scored the fewest number of goals out of the Premier League’s top nine sides, which shows that it could be an area for improvement, despite Watkins’ impressive form this year.