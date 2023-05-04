Aston Villa are having a season to remember since the transformation of the squad’s form by Unai Emery. The Spaniard has raised the bar since making the switch from Villareal to the Midlands and taking Villa from relegation candidates to European hopefuls in just over half a season.

The squad has been rejuvenated under the 51-year-old’s watchful eye, and has boosted the form and performance potential of many squad members, most notably Ollie Watkins who has 14 goals in the league so far this season.

Another player that has been performing well under Emery is Emiliano Buendia, when the Argentinian arrived at Villa Park in the summer of 2021, no one could doubt his quality after being named Player of the Season in the Championship the year prior.

With the club’s change in managers and change in form, it was a difficult period for Buendia, who looks to be back to his best playing as a versatile forward in Emery’s system, covering a range of positions.

The four-time Europa League winning coach praised the Argentinian’s “mentality” as well explaining his desire to explore in midfield and attack, using him as a “second striker” and “left-winger playing inside” in this dynamic Villa team.

Buendia has scored five goals this season, four of which coming during Emery’s reign as manager, and ranks in the top five in expected goal conversion in the Premier League.

It’s clear to see that the forward is flourishing under Emery, and despite having the playmaker on a five-year-contract, Villa already seem to have an heir to the 26-year-old in their ranks.

Who is Omari Kellyman?

Northern Irish forward Omari Kellyman is a player capturing the eye of many, including Emery from the club’s academy. The 17-year-old has already trained with the first team, and scored in front of the Spaniard during Villa’s behind-closed-doors fixture against Bristol Rovers.

Heralded as a “star in the making” by Birmingham Live’s Villa correspondent Ashley Preece, the youngster is on the right track to being a star in the Premier League one day.

The former Derby County academy star had a strong start to life with the Midlands side, scoring a goal and assisting three in the U18 Premier League, which saw his promotion to the U21’s side.

Moving things up a notch hasn’t bothered the starlet, who has five goal contributions in 10 appearances in the PL2, scoring three and assisting two so far.

Kellyman was nominated for the U21 league’s player of the month award for February, and has become more and more impressive since his transfer to Villa last year.

The youngster bears a lot of similarities to Buendia, sparking thoughts that he could be the next attacking star to grace the top division for the club in the future. Like the Argentinian, the 17-year-old is versatile in attack, featuring as a right-winger, a central midfielder and at times on the left too this season.

Midfielder’s with the ability to move in and around the attack is a trait that Emery is a fan of, as shown through Buendia’s emergence to form in his free flowing system behind the striker.

At just 17, there is a bright future ahead for Kellyman, who is ticking all the right boxes so far at Villa.