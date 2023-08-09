Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for free agent and former player Adama Traore this summer, as Unai Emery looks to identify further additions to his squad.

The Spaniard became a free agent at the expiration of his contract at Wolves, with reports linking the 27-year-old with a return to Villa Park.

What’s the latest on Adama Traore to Aston Villa?

As reported by Football Insider last month, the Villans have set their sights on Traore, in what could be a ‘surprise move’.

While little progress in that front has been covered, journalist Rudy Galetti gave an update to GIVEMESPORT regarding the Midlands side’s potential approach to the player.

“They have real interest in the former Wolves winger Traore, who is now a free-agent and is still looking for a new club. Villa are exploring the opportunity to sign him.”

Should Aston Villa sign Adama Traore?

While the winger is well known for his strength and powerful exploits on the flank, his actual success rate in such threat is rather inconclusive.

Speaking on talkSPORT, pundit Jason Cundy asked if the Spaniard could be considered as the “most frustrating player a manager could have”, adding that his final moves in attack are “really poor”.

The concern over the former Wolves gem’s final product is supported by his lack of goal contributions throughout his stay in the Premier League, amounting to only 10 goals in 194 appearances so far.

While Villa could snatch the winger in a free deal, the 27-year-old would take up a space in the squad that could be occupied by a figure more hungry and efficient in attack than the former dud.

The Villans are blessed with an academy bustling with talent, which could become of use to Emery in instances like this where a youngster could break into the first team as opposed to burning wage money for a player with a below par track record.

One starlet that could benefit from the club avoiding a move for Traore is Omari Kellyman, who has already captured the eye of Emery in joining first-team training.

An equally versatile player in attack as the Spaniard, the 17-year-old gem was signed last year from Derby County’s academy, and has since impressed at Bodymoor Heath.

Once hailed as a “star in the making” by journalist Ashley Preece, the dynamic youngster netted three goals and registered two assists in 10 Premier League 2 appearances in claret and blue last campaign.

The teenager is highly regarded by Emery, as communicated by his inclusion in the first team’s pre-season festivities in the United States, having also featured in the squad for recent friendlies against Lazio and Valencia.

There’s an argument over the gamble in trusting rising talents to succeed in the top-flight, however, such risk is applicable to the recruitment of individuals with a history of absent form.

In swerving a move for Traore, the Spaniard could explore the talents in the academy, in a decision that could pay off more positively for the club than exerting finances and trust in a player that has already failed to impress consistently in the Premier League.