Aston Villa and NSWE have opened talks with a 21-year-old loanee over a new contract, according to a new report.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Midlands side have always been busy in transfer windows since Unai Emery arrived, and January could be no different, given the number of players they have been linked with in recent days and weeks. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is one player who has emerged on Villa’s radar, and he could be a viable option in the New Year, as the German side are open to offers in the region of £33-37 million.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles is also of interest to Villa, as Emery wants to freshen his goalkeeper department up by letting Robin Olsen leave in January and replacing him with a young player like Charles. Charles is not a regular in the Wednesday team, but Villa are willing to offer him their number two slot, as they have been impressed by his performances for Northern Ireland.

Emery will want to focus his attention on arrivals, but that could be difficult, as it’s been reported that Napoli are looking to sign Jhon Duran, as they want a “sidekick” for Romelu Lukaku. NSWE are not looking to sell the Colombia international, but an offer between £28-33 million could test their resolve, as talks with intermediaries have already begun.

Aston Villa open contract talks with 21 y/o star

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have opened talks with Filip Marschall over a new contract. The 21-year-old has been at Villa Park for a long time, having come through their academy set-up.

Marschall has played for their under-18s, under-21s, and the first team in a game against Zrinjski Mostar in the UEFA Conference League last season. As well as playing at Villa, the goalkeeper has had a few loan spells, two of which have come at non-league side Gateshead, as well as MK Dons for the final six months of last season, and this season he is on a season-long loan deal at League Two Crewe Alexandra.

Marschall has impressed for Crewe, as he’s managed to keep eight clean sheets in all competitions. And despite being away from the club and still under contract until 2027, Villa have now opened talks over a new deal.

Filip Marschall's Crewe stats Apps 24 Goals conceded 25 Clean sheets 8

Marschall is highly rated at Villa, and despite Emiliano Martínez looking to continue his role as number one keeper for the time being, the Premier League side are keen to extend Marschall’s contract, as they look to secure his future. After handing Marschall his debut last season, Emery said it was important for him and others to get confidence.

“We tried to play with some players who are not playing regularly in the season because of injuries, like Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno, and with Leander Dendoncker, Filip Marschall, and Tommi O’Reilly as well. It’s important for them to get confidence and minutes. Tonight was perfect with the draw and result and perfect to give some of the players chances.”