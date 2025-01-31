Looking to finish the January transfer window with a flourish, Aston Villa have now reportedly opened talks to sign a Champions League winner in a repeat of their previous deal to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Aston Villa transfer news

It has been a hectic month for the Villans, from the arrival of Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia to the departures of Diego Carlos, Emiliano Buendia and most surprisingly Jhon Duran. Those in the Midlands simply could not turn down the reported €77m (£64m) offer sent their way by Al-Nassr and Duran, himself, could not turn down the Saudi riches this month, culminating in a shock move.

Left with money to spend to ease any profit and sustainability concerns, the rumours have been coming thick and fast in the closing days of the transfer window. Among players mentioned includes Joao Felix, who even received a mention from Aston Villa sporting director Monchi.

The Villa chief told Cope, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano: “João Félix? Unai trusts João's talent. We were close to getting deal done last summer. These years he's always been part of our desires. João is a big talent, he needs the right environment… but it’s not an easy deal."

With that said, those in the Midlands could yet sign an alternative option. According to Romano, Aston Villa have now opened talks to sign Marco Asensio, who would be keen on a move from Paris Saint-Germain this month.

A Champions League winner at Real Madrid, Asensio is a big name playmaker who burst onto the scene only to fail to fulfil his potential quite as expected in Spain, which makes a move reminiscent of Steven Gerrard's attempts to revive Philippe Coutinho's career at Villa.

And whilst the Brazilian never hit consistent heights, he still had some special moments at Villa Park in a path that Asensio could now follow.

"Great" Asensio can revive career at Aston Villa

Whether it's been at Real Madrid or at PSG, Asensio has never truly had the chance to become the main man and now at 29 years old, he's in danger of leaving the spotlight with a whimper more than anything else. Aston Villa could yet change that and revive the Spaniard, however. A player who's started just eight times in Ligue 1 this season, Asensio desperately needs a move.

At his best, with all of that winning experience, he is still a player worth taking a gamble on. There's still the player in there who he helped Real Madrid to three Champions League medals before leaving for PSG.

Earning plenty of praise from Luis Enrique when he was at his best for Spain in 2022, the former national team boss told reporters as relayed by Madrid Universal: "It's a pleasure too see how our six forwards press, they give is guarantees. Marco is a guarantee and he's in great form for the World Cup."