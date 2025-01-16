As Aston Villa look to pick up where they left off with the arrival of Donyell Malen, they've reportedly opened talks to sign a defensive reinforcement that Unai Emery and Monchi really want.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have turned towards the transfer window to hand Emery a much-needed boost in pursuit of Champions League football for the second year running, having already secured the arrival of Malen from Borussia Dortmund. The winger joins to hand Leon Bailey instant competition and Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran an added outlet going forward.

After putting pen to paper, the Dutchman spoke about Villa Park for the first time, telling the club's official website: "Yeah, I’m excited. I remember the first time, with the 23s, walking in the stadium, I was like ‘wow, this is a proper big stadium’, so I’m excited and really looking forward to it."

Those in the Midlands have wasted no time before turning their attention towards further arrivals, however, having already been linked to the likes of Oscar Mingueza this month and now an alternative option from La Liga.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have now opened talks to sign Loic Bade, who both Emery and Monchi both have high up on their list of targets this month. The Sevilla defender has emerged on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs in the last year or so, but it could now be the Villans who win the race for his signature.

As Diego Carlos edges closer and closer to the exit door, the arrival of the Frenchman could certainly aid Aston Villa's race to qualify for the Champions League once again.

"Crazy" Bade would be instant upgrade on Carlos

Showing an ageing Carlos the door and welcoming Bade at the peak of his powers in one transfer window would sum up the excellent work that has gone on at Villa Park in the last two years to leave Emery's side in position to battle for the European places.

The 24-year-old would be an instant upgrade and would undoubtedly slot in straight next to Pau Torres to form a formiddable partnership at the heart of Aston Villa's backline. A defender with "crazy" ball manipulation and close control according to analyst Ben Mattinson, Bade would prove to be particularly key against difficult low block systems which Villa will come up against more and more as their success goes on.

As the January transfer window continues, it only looks as though Aston Villa will get busier and busier in pursuit of reinforcements.