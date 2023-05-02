Aston Villa have already turned their attention to the summer transfer window as the end of an impressive Premier League campaign is in sight.

With Unai Emery’s side sitting in seventh and knocking on the doors of European involvement next season, squad depth will be a talking point in the drawing board for summer transfer plans.

The Villains have transformed from relegation candidates at the start of the competition under Steven Gerrard, to European hopefuls with Emery at the helm.

The Spaniard has reinvented the football on show at Villa Park and has subsequently turned talk surrounding the Midlands club from mundanity to excitement, with his side being described as “unstoppable” right now.

What’s the latest on Villa's interest in Orkun Kokcu?

Dutch-born Turkish international Orkun Kokcu has been the subject of transfer speculation as the summer window moves closer.

According to reports from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the midfielder has racked up interest from a number of Premier League clubs, and clubs across Europe.

The 22-year-old talent has reportedly been monitored by scouts from the English top-division, including 'regular visitors' from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Talk surrounding the Feyenoord captain’s future with regard to Villa has heated following Benfica’s reported retraction of interest due to their inability to compete with the 'financial power' of Premier League representatives.

Kokcu’s estimated value has risen tp around £20m since the start of this season, with the asking price expected to increase as his integral presence in Rotterdam becomes more apparent.

What could Kokcu bring to Aston Villa?

Kokcu plays in a holding midfielder role for Feyenoord, where he has flourished this season for his attack prowess and innate reading of the game from central midfield.

The Turkey international ranks highly in comparison to players in Europe for his attacking capabilities and overall control in midfield. While his 15 goal contributions (11 goals, 4 assists) in 38 games in all competitions is impressive as a central midfielder, his passing ability is an area that could appeal to Emery.

The four-time Europa League winning coach places a lot of focus on the midfield, playing a 4-2-2-2 on paper but overseeing a perfectly orchestrated middle of the park free-for-all when Villa are on the attack.

It’s a tactical shift that has seen free-scoring striker Ollie Watkins thrive this season, and a focus on areas that would complement the strengths of a player like Kokcu.

Feyenoord’s no.10 has been elusive in progression play, highlighted through his 11.78 progressive passes per 90 minutes and 2.83 progressive carries per 90, via FBref.

The 22-year-old - who has been hailed as a "Champions League level" player by journalist Dennis van Eersel - ranks highly against Europe’s elite, with £106.8m Enzo Fernandez topping the progressive passing chart with 11.86, highlighting the potential of Kokcu in a fast-paced midfield.

WhoScored describe the attacking strengths of the young dynamo, with his passing, shooting ability and eye for a through ball listed as his most recognised attributes.

Similar strengths have been previously hailed about former Premier League ace Georginio Wijnaldum, who captured the eye of the English top division after making the switch from the Eredivisie to the league, showing the jump can be a successful one.

Perhaps sporting director Johan Lange could repeat this feat by bringing the Feyenoord sensation to Villa Park this summer.

Villa reportedly lead the race for Kokcu as the end of the season approaches, so only time will tell if the deal goes over the line, but the potential Emery could grant the Turkish superstar is undoubtably an exciting prospect.